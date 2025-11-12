StandOUT

Deadline for sweet prizes at Castanet Auctions coming Thursday, so act fast

Last chance for great deals

Photo: Castanet

It is now or never if you are going to save some money while supporting North Okanagan businesses.

The deadline for bids on Castanet Auctions is down to its final hours. The public has until tomorrow (Thursday) to take a stab at any of the more than 500 items up for grabs from local businesses.

The auction prizes come in five categories: experiences, automotive, food and beverage, retail and services. Every bid started at $1, and there is still a buy-now option available on most items at 90% of its retail value.

You do not want to miss your chance when it comes to these exciting local deals, which are great for getting a head start on your holiday shopping or simply treating yourself to something nice. There is something for everyone on Castanet Auctions.

More than 50 businesses donated prizes for the online auction, including Budget Blinds, Sugar Smooth Salon, Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club, Okanagan Science Centre, Fairmont Vancouver, Vernon Towne Theatre, Kat Tire, Next Level Detailing, Earls, Kelly O’Bryans, BNA and Cottons Chocolates.

Participants must register prior to bidding. While delivery cannot be guaranteed due to the Canada Post strike, it is an option. Bidders are encouraged to pick up their winnings at the Castanet Vernon office, which is located at 2906 30th Ave., next to Towne Theatre.

Pickup times are Nov. 14, Nov. 17 and Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check out all the prizes up for grabs by visiting the Castanet Auctions website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.