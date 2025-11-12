StandOUT

Salmon Arm Silverbacks will wear special jerseys for annual fundraising game

Backs go Blue for the Boys

Photo: Salmon Arm Silverbacks A sneak peek of the jerseys the Silverbacks will be wearing on Nov. 22.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have been on the road a lot so far this British Columbia Hockey League season.

The good news for the team is it is currently enjoying a stretch of several games at its home base, Rogers Rink, and one of those contests will stand out a little more than the rest.

The Silverbacks are asking fans to “Shave the Date” of Saturday, Nov. 22, when the ’Backs will swap their usual sweaters for blue ones as part of the team’s annual awareness initiative. This year the BCHL team will be shining a light on prostate cancer.

The “Backs Go Blue for the Boys” game on Nov. 22 will take place at 6 p.m. at Rogers Rink, with the Silverbacks facing off against the Sherwood Park Crusaders in one-night-only specialty jerseys. The game will raise funds and awareness for local prostate cancer initiatives, with all proceeds staying in the community.

Fans will be able to bid on the commemorative jerseys during a live auction, which is sponsored by Westside Stores, after the game. The jerseys will not be remade.

“The Silverbacks have always proudly supported meaningful causes within our community, and partnering with Westside Stores has allowed us to elevate that commitment each year through the introduction and growth of our live jersey auction,” Silverbacks operations manager Alexandra Miege says. “Thanks to the continued support of Jason and Sarah Bellows of Westside Stores, this initiative has helped us raise substantial funds and awareness for causes close to our community’s heart. Each season, we highlight a different cause, ensuring every dollar raised stays right here in our local community.”

In a special tribute, IG Wealth Management’s Jordan Wilson will sponsor the Survivors Lounge, offering free tickets, VIP room access and refreshments to cancer survivors. Anyone can learn more about the Survivors Lounge by sending an email to [email protected] or by calling 250-832-3856.

“We are also grateful for the support of Daniala Guidoos from IG Wealth Management, who has played a key role in planning and helping bring the Warriors Lounge concept to life,” Miege says. “This season, her colleague Jordan Wilson of IG Wealth will proudly sponsor the lounge.”

After a month spent mostly on the road, the Silverbacks are eager to build momentum at home. The club has played only five of its 16 games so far at Rogers Rink but is in the midst of hosting four straight. Salmon Arm is off to a strong 8-5-3 start, putting the team in solid position for the rest of the season.

The Silverbacks will host the Trail Smoke Eaters this weekend, Nov. 14 and 15. After a quick trip to Vernon to play the Vipers on Nov. 21, the Silverbacks will return for the Backs Go Blue for the Boys game the following evening.

For tickets to the Backs Go Blue for the Boys—or any of the exciting contests scheduled for Rogers Rink—visit the Silverbacks website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.