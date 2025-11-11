Maury Dawson will help you determine if reverse mortgage works for you

StandOUT

Are reverse mortgages good?

Photo: The Canadian Press There are many aspects to consider when determining whether a reverse mortgage is right for you.

As a mortgage broker with 30 years of experience in Kamloops, Maury Dawson had countless conversations with homeowners curious about reverse mortgages—what they really are, who they’re for and whether they’re as risky as they’ve heard. Let’s clear the air and take a closer look at the facts.

What is a reverse mortgage?

Photo: Contributed Maury Dawson

A reverse mortgage is a financial product designed for Canadian homeowners aged 55 and older that allows them to access up to 55% of their home’s equity without having to sell their home or make monthly mortgage payments. Instead of you paying the bank, the bank pays you—either as a lump sum, regular payments or a combination of both.

Interest is added to the balance over time, and repayment is only required when you sell your home, move out or pass away. The loan is typically repaid through the proceeds of the home sale.

Common myths and the real truths

Myth 1: You lose ownership of your home.

Truth: You remain the legal owner of your home. You can live there for as long as you wish, provided you keep up with property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

Myth 2: The bank can take your home.

Truth: Canadian reverse mortgages are governed by strict regulations. You’ll never owe more than the fair market value of your home when it’s sold—this is known as the “No Negative Equity Guarantee.”

Myth 3: It’s only for people who are desperate for money.

Truth: Many financially savvy retirees use reverse mortgages strategically—to supplement retirement income, delay CPP or RRSP withdrawals, or fund home renovations to age in place comfortably.

Who qualifies for a reverse mortgage?

To qualify for a reverse mortgage in Canada, you must:

• Be 55 years of age or older (both spouses if applicable)

• Own your home, which must be your primary residence

• Have sufficient home equity to support the loan amount

• Live in an eligible property type (typically a detached house, townhouse, or condo in an urban area)

Lenders such as Home Equity Bank (CHIP Reverse Mortgage) and Equitable Bank are the primary providers in Canada.

Pros of a reverse mortgage

No monthly mortgage payments: Cash flow freedom while still owning your home.

Access to tax-free cash: The funds you receive are not considered taxable income.

Stay in your home: Allows you to age in place rather than downsizing or selling.

Flexible options: Choose lump sum, regular payments or a mix.

No credit impact: Your income or credit score plays a minimal role compared to traditional loans.

Cons of a reverse mortgage

Interest accumulates: Because no regular payments are made, the loan balance grows over time.

Reduced estate value: Your home equity—and therefore your estate inheritance—may be lower.

Fees and closing costs: Reverse mortgages have higher setup costs than standard mortgages.

Eligibility Limits: The amount you can borrow depends on your age, home value and location.

The final word

A reverse mortgage can be a powerful financial tool when used strategically. It’s not the right fit for everyone, but for many retirees, it offers independence, stability and peace of mind without having to sell the home they love.

If you’re in Kamloops or anywhere in B.C. and would like to explore whether a reverse mortgage makes sense for your situation, Dawson would be happy to provide a personalized review of your options. Experience and local insight matter, and after 30 years in the mortgage industry Dawson has seen firsthand how the right solution can make all the difference in retirement comfort and financial confidence.

Reach out to Maury Dawson today for a free, no-pressure consultation—online or in person.

