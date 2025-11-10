StandOUT

Save money, shop local when you bid on retail experiences at Castanet Auctions

Get your bids in now

Whether you’re getting a head start on Christmas shopping or treating yourself to something special, Castanet Auctions is a great way to shop smart, shop locally—and save money when you bid.

Castanet has teamed up with more than 50 businesses to launch Castanet Auctions, giving shoppers a chance to bid on hundreds of items from across primarily the Vernon and Salmon Arm area.

The online auction, which is now live, will run until this Thursday (Nov. 13), and offers more than 500 items in five categories: experiences, automotive, food and beverage, retail and services. Every bid starts at just $1, with a buy-now option available on most items at 90% of its retail value.

Participants must register prior to bidding. While delivery cannot be guaranteed due to the Canada Post strike, it is an option. Bidders are encouraged to pick up their winnings at the Castanet Vernon office, which is located at 2906 30th Ave., next to Towne Theatre.

Pickup times are Nov. 14, Nov. 17 and Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Today’s focus is on the retail category. The following businesses have nearly 150 prizes up for grabs in Castanet Auctions:

• Budget Blinds

• Skevik Skis

• Okanagan Supplement Co.

• The Brick Salmon Arm

• Furmanek

• JC Bradley

• The Tile Guy

• Monashee Outdoors

• Hartty Clothing

• The Vibe

• Source for Sports

• Anna's Vitamins

You can bid now on items from those businesses and so many more by visiting the Castanet Auctions website here.