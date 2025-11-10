StandOUT

Get your holiday shopping started at Vernon Presents: A Festival of Crafts

Photo: Contributed The festival returns to Vernon's Kal Tire Place this Friday, Nov. 14, and Saturday, Nov. 15.

If you’re on the hunt for a truly unique Christmas gift—or simply want to treat yourself to something special—the 24th annual Vernon Presents: A Festival of Crafts is the perfect place to start your holiday shopping.

The beloved event returns to Kal Tire Place this Friday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Now in its 24th year, the festival has grown into one of the Okanagan’s largest and most anticipated craft shows, featuring more than 150 vendors from across the Interior, the Kootenays, the Lower Mainland and Alberta. Shoppers can expect an incredible selection of handmade items—from artisan pottery, paintings and jewelry to hand-poured candles, gourmet salsa, fine spirits, linens and other one-of-a-kind finds.

It is the place to discover those special items you just can’t find anywhere else. Each year the talent and creativity of the vendors—many of whom have been with the festival for years—keeps getting better.

The festival this year will welcome The Salvation Army, which will be on site with its iconic red kettles to raise funds for families in need during the holidays and throughout the year.

“We are pleased to have The Salvation Army on site,” show manager Tanya Riznek says. “Money raised supports the food bank and provides clothing, toys, financial assistance, coaching and pastoral counselling year-round.”

Admission to the festival is $4, while children 12 and under get in free. With free on-site parking, it’s an easy and affordable outing for families, friends and anyone who loves supporting local artisans.

For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page here and get ready to make Vernon Presents part of your holiday tradition.

