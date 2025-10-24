StandOUT

Chamber Musicians of Kamloops bringing in Kootenay ensemble to wow music lovers

Chamber music will inspire

Photo: Contributed (Clockwise from top left): Natasha Hall, Anne Armstrong, Jeff Faragher, Martine denBok and Rob Fahie make up the Kootenay Chamber Players.

Chamber Musicians of Kamloops are inviting local audiences to experience stirring classical music in an intimate setting, with a lineup designed to celebrate both world-renowned composers and local musicians.

Its 2025-26 concert series continues this Saturday (Oct. 25) with Echoes Through Time, featuring violinist Gabrielle Després and pianist Patricia Tao, and then on Saturday, Nov. 8, with An Evening with Dvořák, showcasing the acclaimed Kootenay Chamber Players. The five-member ensemble has performed in Kamloops before and is known for vibrant, dynamic performances that bring 19th century Romantic music to life.

“Chamber music is set in smaller, more intimate settings,” CMK president Joanne Dennstedt says. “Not only is it a smaller audience, but it is more informal. The musicians often will preface the music or tell us a little bit about the composer or the time in which the music was composed.”

The concerts are hosted at the Kamloops Presbyterian Church, where a little over 100 people can gather for a close-up experience with the performers—much like the environments in which renowned composer Frédéric Chopin preferred to play during the 1800s. Chopin often performed in living rooms and small salons, sometimes in support of his home country of Poland during the revolution.

“Dvořák and Chopin were passionate about their home countries,” Dennstedt says. “Dvořák was Czech, the first Bohemian composer to achieve worldwide recognition. He was particularly noted for turning traditional folk music into 19th century Romantic music. It’ll be a great show. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Chamber Musicians of Kamloops conducts eight to 10 concerts per season and has been formally in operation since 2011. Performances were held in people’s homes, the old courthouse and then the United church before moving to its current location last year.

“The last two or three years we’ve really been working towards a more diverse series, and our audiences are growing,” Dennstedt says.

This season will feature not only classical chamber ensembles but also jazz and contemporary groups including an a cappella men’s choir, Slow No Tempo, and trombone quartet Slide Rule.

Although the key mandate of the Chamber Musicians of Kamloops is to showcase local professional musicians, it also encourages performers to include a young musician in their concerts when possible. Last season, a record eight concerts featured performances by young musicians. These concerts were well attended by friends and family, as well as regular audience members, encouraging future performers and concert goers.

The organization strives to keep performances accessible. With a $10 season membership, tickets are only $20, and youth under 19 can attend for free. Regular tickets, meanwhile, are $25. All tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

The performance on Saturday (Oct. 25) features internationally acclaimed violinist Gabrielle Després and pianist Patricia Tao, who will present emotive works by Bach, Sibelius, Brahms, Pärt, Mozart and Ravel.

For those seeking an evening of world-class musicianship in an inviting atmosphere, the Chamber Musicians of Kamloops offers one of the region’s most engaging musical experiences.

More information can be found on its website here.

