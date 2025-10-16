StandOUT

Dive deep into Bible truths during Hope in Crisis seminar in Vernon

Truths can be found in Bible

Photo: X Matthew Schanche will lead the Hope in Crisis seminar Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 in Vernon.

If you are looking for absolute truths during these uncertain times, Enderby Seventh-day Adventist Church has a seminar coming up that could provide the answers you seek.

Hope in Crisis is a free, three-day seminar series running Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 at Vernon’s Creekside Conference Centre, which is located at 3310-37th Ave.

The series promises to unpack the violence, deception and unrest of modern times through clear, Bible-based answers. It will be led by Matthew Schanche, a Biblical and occult researcher, public speaker with millions of online views, and former industry insider from Los Angeles.

“Our goal is to help people get into their Bibles and find something solid to ground their lives on when everything around us—especially in the media—feels unstable,” says Edison Swartz, a member of the Enderby Seventh-day Adventist Church. “That’s why we focus on free community health programs and events like this. We believe there’s a real absence of absolute truth in the world, and the Bible offers that solid foundation people can choose to build their lives on.”

Each session will tackle a different theme, starting on Friday, Oct. 31, and continuing until Sunday, Nov. 2. The five sessions are:

• Trick or Truth? Spirits, Demons and the Dead (Oct. 31, 6 p.m.)

This session explores humanity’s age-old questions about death, consciousness and the afterlife. It examines cultural beliefs about spirits, communication with the dead and the biblical perspective that God is “the God of the living.”

• Every Eye Shall See Him: The True Coming vs. The Counterfeit Christ (Nov. 1, 11 a.m.)

Focusing on Jesus’s warning about false prophets and counterfeit messiahs, this talk examines how to distinguish between the true return of Christ and deceptive spiritual movements in a world searching for hope.

• Understanding the Future: Prophecy Decoded (Nov. 1, 2 p.m.)

This presentation delves into humanity’s fascination with predicting the future and explores how to tell true prophecy from falsehoods. It highlights the Bible’s promise that God reveals His plans through His prophets amid a world of spiritual confusion.

• A Blueprint of Hope: Where is God When the World is Falling Apart? (Nov. 2, 11 a.m.)

Amid global conflict, political turmoil and social unrest, this session points to the Bible’s sanctuary message as a source of divine justice and hope. It emphasizes God’s ongoing work to restore peace and redemption for humanity.

• The Final Test: How to Avoid the Mark of the Beast (Nov. 2, 2 p.m.)

Centred on Revelation’s prophecy of a global test of faith, this session explores themes of worship, loyalty and moral choice. It warns of movements elevating human traditions above God’s law and offers biblical guidance for remaining steadfast.

Swartz emphasizes the series isn’t about promoting any particular denomination and adds the presentations will offer Biblical evidence for each topic, giving attendees a foundation for continued study.

Admission to Hope in Crisis is free, although organizers encourage attendees to register in advance through the event website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.