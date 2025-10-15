StandOUT

The Watch Her Soar gala is slated for Nov. 1 at Kelowna’s Delta Grand Hotel

California Closets gives back

Photo: California Closets BC California Closets of B.C. is lifting spirits and celebrating resilience by empowering women to reclaim confidence and soar at the glamorous “Watch Her Soar” gala.

Confidence can be a tricky thing.

No amount of money can buy it, yet when you have it, it feels like a million bucks.

In its absence, however, the weight of the world can drag everything down: Personal relations, job interviews or feelings of self-worth.

California Closets of B.C. co-owners Stephan and Annie Maingot want to return that joie de vivre for women across B.C.

To that end, the pair are sponsoring a black-tie gala on Nov. 1 at Kelowna’s Delta Grand Hotel alongside the charitable organization Dress For Success, a global non-profit employment resource for unemployed and underemployed women.

Aligned around the banner of “Watch Her Soar,” this evening of empowerment promises to be a high-energy, feel-good night that blends fashion, community and impact into one unforgettable event.

“This is all about empowering women so they have a chance to really be independent and to stand on their own feet,” Annie says. “When you watch a woman soar, you see her come back to life—she can be confident in being who she really is.”

Running from 6 p.m. until midnight, the evening’s events will be centred around the theme of “runway and roulette.”

Guests will enjoy a fabulous three-course dinner, a night of connection and celebration featuring a speakeasy and casino. The main event will include a dynamic fashion show featuring models from Kelowna Fashion Week, showcasing the best in local women’s and men’s styles.

Curated packages featuring gift cards from each showcased boutique, along with experiences fit for a king or queen, will be auctioned after the show. Dress for Success clients will share their stories of resilience and walk the runway to showcase style makeovers that celebrate their success and confidence.

“A lot of women move to Kelowna to start over again—perhaps they lost a job, there are changes in the family and they’re rebuilding their lives,” Stephan says. “Annie and I are passionate about anything we can do to support and empower those women.”

The Maingots’ ties to the Okanagan run deep, as the couple owns both a home and a California Closets location in Kelowna. From there, the California Closets team serves clients across the Okanagan Valley with custom-crafted walk-in closets, reach-in closets, wall beds, media centres, home offices, pantries and so much more.

As Stephan notes, the fall sees a considerable uptick in getting back to routines and the need to feel organized. Demand for home offices is surging, in large part due to the new hybrid workplace realities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are sick and tired of looking at a bunch of electronics and wires strewn about, so they’re looking for beautiful entertainment units that are seamless,” Stephan says. “That's an enormous trend that we’re seeing.”

Those looking for shelves or partitions can enjoy 15% off regular prices throughout October.

“We look for the potential in your space to make room for the things you love, and to enhance the way you live,” Annie says.

Tickets for the Nov. 1 gala are available online at https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/watch-her-soar-3.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.