What is a first-time homebuyer in British Columbia, and what are the benefits?

First-time homebuyer rules

Photo: Vitaly Gariev, Unsplash There are many advantages to being a first-time homebuyer.

You’re thinking about buying your first home in B.C.—great step.

Maury Dawson is a B.C. mortgage broker, and he will walk you through what “first-time home buyer” means and which provincial and federal programs you can use. He will keep it clear and simple, and point out exactly who qualifies for what.

For federal programs, you are a first-time buyer if you did not live in a home you or your spouse/partner owned during the year of purchase or the previous four years. You must also plan to live in the home within a year.

For B.C.’s Property Transfer Tax First Time Home Buyers’ Program, you must never have owned a principal residence anywhere in the world and meet B.C. residency and citizenship rules. You must move in within 92 days and keep it as your principal residence for at least one year.

The bottom line is the B.C. definition is stricter.

B.C. programs

First Time Home Buyers’ Program

It reduces or removes the property transfer tax when you buy your first home, and this is how it works for registrations on or after April 1, 2024:

• Full exemption on the first $500,000 of value if the home’s fair market value is $835,000 or less.

• Partial exemption if the fair market value is between $835,000 and $860,000.

• Land up to 0.5 hectares and typical residential improvements only.

• Move in within 92 days and keep as your principal residence for one year.

• Those who qualify are Canadian citizens or permanent residents who meet B.C. residency tax-filing rules; never owned a principal residence anywhere. If there are multiple buyers, only the qualifying buyer’s share gets the exemption.

Newly Built Home Exemption

It is not only for first-timers, but many use it. It provides up to a full property transfer tax exemption on new homes with fair market value up to $1,100,000 or a partial exemption up to $1,150,000. It must be your principal residence.

Federal programs (available in B.C.)

First Home Savings Account (FHSA)

This is a registered account to save for your first home. Contributions are tax-deductible and withdrawals for your home are tax-free.

The limits are $8,000 per year and $40,000 over your lifetime, and you generally have up to 15 years to use it. Those who qualify are Canadian residents at least the age of majority and a first-time buyer.

You can combine FHSA with HBP for the same home if you meet each program’s rules. FHSA withdrawals for a qualifying purchase are not repaid.

Home Buyers’ Plan (HBP)

You can withdraw up to $60,000 from your RRSP to buy or build your first home. You must acquire or build the home before Oct. 1 of the year after your first withdrawal.

You are required to pay back to your RRSP over 15 years. For first withdrawals made between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec 31, 2025, the first repayment is deferred to the fifth year after the withdrawal year (temporary relief). Qualifiers are first-time buyer under the four-year rule, with certain disability or relationship-breakdown exceptions.

Home Buyers’ Amount (First-Time Home Buyers’ Tax Credit)

This is a non-refundable federal tax credit; you can claim up to $10,000, which is worth up to $1,500 at tax time. It is for first-time buyers under the four-year rule or if you or your related person qualifies for the disability tax credit. You must intend to occupy the home within one year, and you and a co-buyer can split the $10,000 total.

30-year amortizations and insured mortgage cap changes

These changes can make payments easier for many first-time buyers using insured mortgages, which is less than 20% down. Thirty-year amortizations are allowed for all first-time buyers and for all purchasers of new builds, effective Dec. 15, 2024. The insured-mortgage price cap increased from $1 million to $1.5 million as of Dec. 15, 2024.

Energy-efficient mortgage insurance premium refunds

If you use CMHC, Sagen or Canada Guaranty mortgage insurance on an energy-efficient home—or certain upgrades—you may get a 25% refund of the insurance premium. Those refunds are:

• CMHC Eco Plus: Get a refund for newly built energy-efficient homes. The criteria was updated on July 8, 2025.

• CMHC Eco Improvement: Get a refund when you spend at least $20,000 on qualifying energy-efficient renovations that are CMHC insured.

• Sagen Energy-Efficient Housing and Canada Guaranty Energy-Efficient Advantage: It offers similar 25% refund programs with EnerGuide-based criteria.

Quick matching guide (who qualifies for what)

If you’ve never owned a principal residence anywhere, you likely meet BC PTT First-Time Home Buyers’ Program ownership rule.

If you haven’t lived in a home you or your spouse owned in the last four years, you likely meet the federal 4-year rule for FHSA, HBP and the Home Buyers’ Amount.

If you’re buying new construction, check BC Newly Built Home Exemption (PTT), 30-year amortization eligibility and energy-efficiency premium refunds.

How to use these programs together

Here’s a simple path many first-time buyers take in B.C.:

1. Open an FHSA early to build tax-deductible savings.

2. Use HBP to top up your down payment.

3. Claim the Home Buyers’ Amount at tax time.

4. Apply B.C.’s PTT first-time exemption at closing if you qualify.

5. If it’s a new build, check PTT Newly Built Home Exemption and consider 30-year amortization and energy-efficiency premium refunds.

