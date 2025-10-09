StandOUT

Spencer Brown honoured as one of top Chambers Plan advisors in Canada

National honour for Brown

Photo: Brown Benefits Agency The top 100 Chambers Plan advisors were honoured in Halifax last month.

Spencer Brown once again found himself among the best of the best.

The namesake of Brown Benefits Agency has been recognized as one of the top 100 representatives of the Chambers of Commerce Group Insurance Plan. He was honoured during the program’s 18th national conference in Halifax last month.

“It’s quite the honour,” Brown says. “There are about 350 Chambers Plan advisors across Canada, so to be in the top 100 and qualify for this conference is a relative achievement.”

Brown, who is the exclusive Chambers Plan advisor for the South Okanagan, Similkameen and Nicola Valleys, had to meet rigorous standards to qualify for the award, which he has received every time it has been handed out since 2014. Brown has worked in financial services for more than 11 years, and specializes in group benefits and financial services.

Chambers Plan is Canada’s largest employee benefits program for small- and medium-sized businesses, and is endorsed by 800 chambers of commerce and boards of trade. More than 33,000 businesses are enrolled in the plan, which has provided competitive rates and value-added services for more than 50 years. The program is administered from Winnipeg by Johnston Group, a Canadian-owned firm recognized annually since 2001 as one of the country’s Best Managed Companies, as chosen by The Globe and Mail.

The Chambers Plan recognition reflects both sales performance and client retention. Brown points out the Chambers Plan has continued to deliver an average renewal increase over the last decade of 5%, while the rest of the industry has crept above 10%.

“It highlights the focus that keeping your clients happy is as important, if not more so, than bringing on new ones, which aligns well with my values,” he says.

The exclusivity of the advisor network is another aspect Brown loves, as he is the only advisor offering the Chambers Plan in Summerland, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos. He also highlighted the unique Canadian focus of the plan and its management.

“This can be quite refreshing, as a lot of the other insurance companies I work with can be American based or are large, publicly traded Canadian enterprises that sometimes show through their mandate is to deliver value to shareholders and the clients are a bit further down on the priority list,” he says.

Brown says the biennial conference is also a chance to share best practices with peers across the country, unlike other insurance networks that may operate in isolation.

“People are quite open to this and kind of expect it now, whereas maybe other advisor networks are more lone wolves,” he says.

The Brown Benefits Agency website can be found here, while more information about the Chambers Plan can be found here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.