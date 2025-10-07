StandOUT

Kamloops BMX Club ready for final month of season, looking forward to 2026

Kamloops BMX's big finish

Photo: Kamloops BMX Club Halloween-themed races will be held this Thursday night (Oct. 9).

Kamloops BMX Club is closing out another exciting season filled with big races, rider achievements and community spirit.

From its youngest striders to seasoned experts, 2025 has been a year of growth, fun and friendships at the track.

This summer, riders and families came together week after week for practices, race nights and special events that brought energy and excitement to the Ord Road track. Some of the highlights included:

Photo: Contributed

• The Steve Stanyer Memorial Race, which raised funds to support BMX families in need and honoured the legacy of Kamloops legend Steve Stanyer.

• Trophy nights and theme races, where kids left smiling with trophies in hand and riders of all ages joined in the fun.

• Provincial and national achievements, with Kamloops riders competing at higher levels and bringing home impressive results.

Of course, none of this would be possible without the incredible volunteers who put in countless hours—from operating the concession to running registration, maintaining the track and cheering from the sidelines. The club is powered by community, and it is so grateful for every helping hand.

Ghosts and goblins hit the track

There will be a special Halloween-style race this Thursday night (Oct. 9). Riders are encouraged to dress in fun (and safe) costumes to celebrate the season. Racing will be followed by the inaugural “pumpkin race (roll)” with pumpkins donated from Desert Hills Ranch in Ashcroft.

The season will wrap up in mid- to late October, so make sure you get as many races in as you can before the snow flies.

Looking ahead – a big 2026 season

The 2026 season is shaping up to be the biggest one yet. The club is hoping to see even more riders on the track next year—especially striders, teens and dirt jumpers—as it continues building a strong, inclusive BMX community in Kamloops.

Most exciting of all, in August 2026 Kamloops BMX will host a Canadian event as part of the BMX Canada National Series. As many as 300 riders from across Western Canada and the U.S. are expected to compete, putting Kamloops on the map as a destination for high-level BMX racing.

Join the fun

Whether you’re looking to ride, volunteer or cheer from the sidelines, there’s a place for you at Kamloops BMX. Stay connected for updates, registration details and event announcements by following on Facebook and Instagram, and by visiting its website here.

Photo: Contributed

