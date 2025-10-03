StandOUT

Halloween hotel deals in Metro Vancouver bring scary good savings

Scary good deals in Burnaby

Photo: City of Burnaby Burnaby Halloween Festival transforms the city into a month-long celebration of spooky fun, culture and community.

Legend has it that every October, a city known for its beautiful mountain parks, shopping, history and culture transforms into something wicked, frightening and strange.

No, this isn’t some urban legend; it’s Burnaby Halloween Festival, a month-long citywide celebration featuring more than 20 events that will enchant everyone from tiny trick-or-treaters to hardcore Halloween fans. With an unforgettable mix of family-friendly fun, cultural celebrations and thrilling late-night experiences, this year’s lineup promises to solidify Burnaby’s goal to become Canada’s No. 1 Halloween destination by 2027.

Familiar frights and returning favourites

Until then, visitors from all over B.C. can continue to enjoy Burnaby’s most fang-tastic traditions. Pumpkins After Dark will once again light up Central Park with more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins set against a backdrop of music and special effects. With classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, this family-friendly event has something for ghouls and goblins of any age.

For those who like to break a sweat before the sweets, the Monster Dash 5K invites runners to don their costumes and take to the trails. Baking buffs can sink their teeth into Bake It Spooky with Punk Rock Pastries, where Food Network champion Hollie Fraser will help guests whip up devilishly delicious treats.

Photo: Tourism Burnaby Runners in costume hit the trails at the Monster Dash 5K for a spirited start to Halloween fun.

Other returning highlights include Central Spark, a fiery celebration with games, food trucks, live entertainment and fireworks, plus the Neighbourhood Decorating Contest, where Burnaby’s boldest DIY home decorators compete for a $1,000 prize and the crown of “spookiest home in the city.”

Burritos, beats and Battlestar Galactica

Alongside the Halloween traditions, this year’s festival is brewing up plenty of new thrills. MetroCon, running Oct. 4 and 5, will debut at the Hilton Metrotown, bringing with it celebrity guests, immersive fan experiences and the largest Battlestar Galactica reunion in North America.

Later in the month, Burnaby will host its first-ever Day of the Dead Celebration Oct. 18 and 19, complete with vibrant music, art, food and hands-on cultural workshops at The Amazing Brentwood Plaza. The festival will wrap up with La Taqueria’s Halloween Party on Oct. 31, a vibrant night of Latin beats, delicious bites and a lively costume contest to close out the season in style.

Photo: Latincouver Burnaby debuts its first Day of the Dead Celebration at The Amazing Brentwood Plaza with music, food, art and cultural workshops.

A frighteningly good deal

If you’re thinking of making the trip, you can turn your spooky adventure into a full-on getaway with the festival’s Ghostly Getaway hotel promotion. By booking a discounted stay at a participating Burnaby hotel and attending at least one ticketed festival event, you’ll receive a $100 shopping gift card to The Amazing Brentwood or Metropolis at Metrotown. That’s a killer deal, if we do say so ourselves.

Don’t miss your chance to make Burnaby your home base for a hauntingly unforgettable fall getaway. With its mix of family-friendly fun, cultural celebrations and after-dark thrills, the Burnaby Halloween Festival is quickly becoming one of Canada’s must-visit Halloween destinations for those who think a little fright is a lot of fun.

You can check out the full festival schedule, snag tickets and learn more about hotel offers at burnabyhalloween.com.

