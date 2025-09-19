BrewLoops 2025: Kamloops’ craft beverage and music festival levels up

StandOUT

BrewLoops bigger, better

Summer in Kamloops isn’t complete without BrewLoops, and this year it’s stepping into a whole new league.

What began as a block party built around good beer and bikes has grown into one of the city’s most anticipated outdoor festivals, and in 2025 it’s bigger, louder, and tastier than ever.

This year’s BrewLoops will be held Friday, Oct. 3, and Saturday, Oct. 4, at McArthur Island Park.

Dozens of beverage makers will be rolling in—from craft breweries and cideries to distilleries, spirit vendors, wineries and even non-alcoholic producers—giving festival-goers more choice than ever before. Limited-release kegs and small-batch pours will keep the taps changing all weekend, which means no two visits will be the same. The fun is in the hunt: finding that rare IPA, catching a collaboration brew before it disappears or stumbling across a new local favourite.

And then there’s the music.

BrewLoops has always been about more than the pint in your hand, but 2025 marks the year it fully takes its place as a music festival. Seven original bands and seven DJs will set the soundtrack, blending indie, rock, funk and the pulsing EDM beats that transform the venue into an open-air dance floor once the sun goes down. It’s that shift in energy—from laid-back afternoon vibes to late-night electricity—that keeps the crowd buzzing.

Food is another headliner this year, with 10 trucks from across the Interior dishing out festival eats that beg to be paired with a cold drink. Think juicy smash burgers alongside crisp pilsners, wood-fired pizza with a hoppy pale ale, spice-driven handhelds cooled by a citrusy cider, and sweet, shareable treats like churros and gelato to round out the night.

The ferris wheel is back

Add in the ferris wheel, the night market, the bike culture that’s always been part of BrewLoops’ DNA and a festival layout designed for comfort—shaded corners, water stations and easy flow from one stage to the next—and you start to see why this event is more than just another beer fest. It’s a weekend-long experience that feels like Kamloops at its best: social, energetic and endlessly creative.

At its heart, BrewLoops is still local. It’s built by the community, powered by volunteers and woven together with art, music, food and drink that showcase the talent of this region. But every year it grows a little bigger, a little brighter and a little harder to miss.

Get your tickets for BrewLoops 2025 on its website here.

