HearingLife offers full suite of care services to Canadians experiencing hearing loss

Hear better, live fuller

Photo: iStock With eight clinics in the Thompson-Okanagan region, HearingLife makes personalized hearing care convenient, accessible and close to home.

The beeping sound from the microwave or dishwasher gets missed, the TV volume increases by the week, or simultaneous conversations get lost or drowned out altogether.

Hearing loss is an eventual, slow burn that nearly two in three Canadians aged 40 to 79 may face in their lives.

And ironically enough, those experiencing symptoms likely won’t notice—instead, spouses, friends or loved ones often are the first to observe the tell-tale signs.

The team at HearingLife offers holistic, wraparound hearing treatment for all parties involved in the healing journey: from the care plan for the patient experiencing symptoms to tips and workarounds for their friends and family.

“With HearingLife you’re not just purchasing a product—you’re getting an entire service plan and follow-up care to ensure you’re getting the most out of your hearing,” says Katie Koebel, a HearingLife audiologist and audiology senior manager.

With 14 clinics in the Thompson-Okanagan region and 350 in Canada, HearingLife is Canada’s largest group of hearing centres and biggest hearing aid provider in the country. The care team provides a full suite of audiological services, including: hearing assessments, custom hearing protection, wax removal, follow-up care, industrial testing and more.

Growing research shows that when hearing loss is left untreated, the effects manifest into mental and emotional challenges.

People may begin to avoid social situations because keeping up with conversations feels too difficult. Misunderstandings and missed cues can become a source of worry. Over time, this can lead to social withdrawal, anxiety and low self-esteem.

From an emotional standpoint, hearing loss can lead to a deep sense of loss, frustration or denial.

In Canada, those who do not treat their hearing loss are more likely to report higher levels of psychological distress compared to others who use hearing aids or other support tools.

“Communication is a two-way street, and if there’s a barrier on either side, it affects everyone in that communication relationship,” Koebel says. “We try to bring back that enjoyment for our patients from some of those situations they may have been missing out on.”

HearingLife’s personalized approach ensures that life’s treasured moments remain precisely that—treasures.

Far from a one-sized-fits-all approach, HearingLife clinicians take the requisite time to get to know each patient’s listening situations, lifestyles and needs. The use of real-ear measurements helps confirm that devices match with prescriptions via a small microphone placed in the ear canal to measure the actual sound delivered by the hearing aid.

Or clinicians assist by recommending assistive listening devices—an amplified telephone or TV adapter, or hearing aids—that meet patients where they are. Fittings and measurement needs, along with follow-up care, are always available as well.

“We want to make sure that we’re tailoring the experience to the person in front of us,” Koebel says. “The best way to do that is for us to really listen, so we can get those answers for clients and their loved ones.”

And when it comes to payment, HearingLife offers not only flexibility, but peace of mind. For those who prefer not to pay up front, the Hear Now, Pay Later plan allows for smaller, monthly payments that fit your budget—minus hidden fees and alongside interest rates starting at 0%.

“This is a simple way to move forward without having to delay care or compromise on the quality of your hearing aids,” Koebel says.

To learn more about HearingLife, visit hearinglife.ca.

HearingLife locations in the Okanagan and Thompson region:

Vernon – Downtown – 3100 35th Street , or call 1-888-379-2292

Vernon Village Green Centre – 4900 27th Street #20, or call 1-888-837-7458

Vernon - Anderson Way – 5100 Anderson Way, Unit 201, or call 1-778-532-4257

Kelowna – Capri Centre Mall 1835 Gordon Dr #130, or call 1-888-894-9380

Kelowna Spall Plaza – 1940 Harvey Avenue #100, or call 1-236-361-3271

Kelowna Rutland Willow Park Centre – 590 Highway 33 West #7, or call 1-888-845-9014

Kelowna - Orchard Plaza – 1876 Cooper Road, Unit 110 , or call 1-833-426-7351

West Kelowna – 3645 Gosset Road #218 or call 1-888-829-8792

West Kelowna - West Kelowna - 2139 Louie Dr, or call 1-888-866-0344

North Kamloops – 700 Tranquille Road 26A, or call 1-888-236-9567

South Kamloops – 321 Nicola Street #208, or call 1-888-221-4326

Summerland – 13009 Rosedale Ave, Unit 100, or call 1-888-903-2295

Penticton Main Street – 1301 Main Street #101 or call 1-888-887-6599

Penticton – 2735 Skaha Lake Road , or call 1-778-622-7643

Penticton – Superstore Complex , or call 1-888-895-4113

Osoyoos - 8309 Main Street, or call 1 - 888-897-0655

Oliver - Southwinds Crossing - 5717 Main Street, or call 1-888-896-8556

