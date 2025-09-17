StandOUT

Sweet Summer Pow Wow kicks off fourth annual Indigenous Film Festival

Celebrate Indigenous film

Photo: Gina Bussador Photography The Stseptékwles re Sk’elép (Coyote Stories) Indigenous Film Festival will be held Sept. 26-28.

The Kamloops Film Society, in partnership with Tk̓ emlúps te Secwépemc, is gearing up to host the annual Stseptékwles re Sk’elép (Coyote Stories) Indigenous Film Festival (IFF).

Taking place Sept. 26-28, at Paramount Theatre in downtown Kamloops, the festival promises three days of discovery, connection and celebration, featuring a rich program of feature films, short film showcases, filmmaker panels and community events.

“It’s incredible to see how much the festival has grown over the past four years,” Kamloops Film Society board member and IFF committee member Laura Michel says. “Each season, we’ve welcomed more voices, more stories and more community into this space.”

Michel emphasizes the vital role of storytelling in Indigenous culture as a means of sharing knowledge and sparking dialogue. This year’s lineup, curated by an all-Indigenous committee, reflects that commitment with a diverse range of films from documentary and drama to horror and rom-com.

The festival opens with the red carpet screening of Darrell Dennis’ 2025 romance Sweet Summer Pow Wow. The film stars Tkemlúps te Secwépemc actor Tyler Peters, the late Graham Greene and Joshua Odjick. Following the screening, audiences are invited to a special discussion with Dennis and Peters.

Photo: Gina Bussador Photography

Documentary highlights include Patrick Shannon’s Saints and Warriors, which explores how basketball has become a symbol of resilience and a modern form of ceremony for a community once prohibited from holding traditional gatherings. Joanne Robertson and Neil Diamond’s So Surreal: Behind the Masks unveils the connection between the work of famed Surrealist artists and ceremonial masks from the Yupʼik and Kwakwa̱ ka̱ ʼwakw peoples. The festival also spotlights the role of women in the industry with Jules Koostachin’s NiiMisSak: Sisters in Film.

Sunday afternoon offers a family-friendly, relaxed screening of Chantelle Murray’s The Lost Tiger, the first animated feature from Australia to be written and directed by an Indigenous woman. This inclusive screening features dimmed lights, lower audio and free entry for kids 12 and under. The program is rounded out by two Saturday night films: the cinematic adaptation of the acclaimed musical Les Filles du Roi by Corey Payette and the sharp thriller Seeds, written and directed by Kaniehtiio Horn, who also stars in the film.

This year, the festival introduces two short film showcases: the Indigenous Without Borders Short Film Showcase on Saturday, featuring international works, and the Emerging Talent Short Film Showcase on Sunday, which highlights six up-and-coming Canadian Indigenous filmmakers.

Beyond the screen, festival-goers can enjoy the Indigenous Artisan Market on Saturday at the TNRD Atrium and celebrate the festival’s final night with the brand new Closing Night Concert. The concert will feature the headlining set by Juno Award–winner George Leach and a special performance by Duane Marchand.

Individual tickets and 5-Film Bundles are available online and in person at Paramount Theatre. A limited number of complimentary tickets are also available through the BCLC Community Ticket Program. Kamloops Film Society gratefully acknowledges the support of festival partner, Tk̓ emlúps te Secwépemc, and its generous sponsors. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration.

For more information on films, tickets and the full festival schedule, visit thekfs.ca/IFF.

Photo: Gina Bussador Photography

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.