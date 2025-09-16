StandOUT

Turn to mortgage broker Dawson before refinancing your renovation

How to finance renovation

Photo: Contributed Maury Dawson can help you determine the best financial route for your renovation.

For many homeowners, the dream home isn’t purchased—it’s created. Renovations allow you to customize your living space to fit your lifestyle, all while potentially adding value to your property.

If you’re considering upgrading your kitchen, adding a rental suite or even improving curb appeal, refinancing can be an effective way to fund those projects. With 30 years of experience as a mortgage broker, Maury Dawson has helped countless homeowners unlock the equity in their homes to bring their renovation visions to life.

Photo: Contributed Maury Dawson

Why renovating can be a smart investment

Not all renovations are created equal when it comes to return on investment. Choosing the right project can increase your home’s value and even pay for itself over time:

• Kitchen remodels: Often considered the heart of the home, a modernized kitchen can return 75–100% of your investment when it’s time to sell.

• Bathroom upgrades: New fixtures, tiles or layouts can provide an ROI of 70–85%, while also enhancing day-to-day comfort.

• Income-generating suites: Adding a basement suite or secondary unit not only boosts property value but can generate rental income, helping with monthly cash flow.

• Curb appeal projects: Landscaping, siding or a new front door may return 50–75%, but more importantly, they create a strong first impression for potential buyers.

• Energy-efficient upgrades: Windows, insulation or heat pumps may qualify for rebates and reduce ongoing costs, making your home more attractive in today’s market.

The right renovation can enhance your quality of life and strengthen your financial future.

Mortgage products to finance renovations

When it comes to funding your home improvements, you have several refinancing tools available. Each comes with pros and cons depending on your budget, goals, and risk tolerance.

1. Secured line of credit (home equity line of credit, or HELOC)

• Pros: Flexible borrowing—draw only what you need, when you need it. Interest is charged only on the amount used. Great for projects that happen in stages.

• Cons: Variable interest rates mean your payment could rise if rates increase. Requires discipline, as it’s easy to over borrow.

2. Fixed-rate mortgage refinance

• Pros: Provides stability with predictable payments over the term. Excellent if you prefer certainty in your budget or expect interest rates to rise.

• Cons: Less flexible if you want to pay off the balance quickly. Penalties can apply if you break the mortgage early.

3. Variable-rate mortgage refinance

• Pros: Historically lower rates than fixed, which can mean lower payments in the short term. You may save money if rates decrease.

• Cons: Payments can rise with interest rate hikes, which may strain budgets during volatile times. Better suited for those comfortable with some risk.

Choosing the right path

The best financing option depends on your circumstances—your income, comfort with risk and the scope of your renovation. Some clients prefer the flexibility of an HELOC for ongoing projects, while others want the certainty of a fixed rate. In certain cases, a blended approach may even make sense.

With three decades of experience, Dawson knows how to structure a solution that balances your renovation goals with your financial well-being.

Whether you’re refreshing a bathroom or building your dream kitchen, refinancing can turn your vision into reality—while positioning your home as a stronger investment for the future.

Reach out to Dawson today for a free, no-pressure consultation—online or in person.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.