Final year of A Toast To You, but support for intergenerational trauma will continue

Photo: A Toast To You The final edition of A Toast to You will be held on Oct. 4.

In 2022, a small but determined committee came together to launch something new in Kamloops: A Toast To You. What began as a grassroots idea has grown into an annual gala that has touched lives, raised awareness and celebrated the people who work on the front lines of our community.

Now, in 2025, A Toast To You enters its fourth and final year.

Celebrating resilience and service

From the very beginning, A Toast To You was more than just a fundraiser. It was a way to recognize the sacrifices and relentless work of front-line workers, the people who keep our community moving and safe. Each year, the event has invited these workers to step out of the stress and pressure of their roles and into an evening of connection, recognition and joy.

But the celebration has always had a deeper purpose. A Toast To You raises both awareness and funding to address the devastating impact of intergenerational trauma—a root cause linked to cycles of homelessness, addiction and family breakdown. By supporting families who want to break these cycles, the gala has offered more than hope; it has offered access to real, practical help through therapy and counselling.

Making an impact

In just four years, A Toast To You has directly helped more than 30 families access therapy and begin their journeys toward healing. These families, often caught in difficult cycles, now have a chance to change the future for their children and themselves.

The initiative is fuelled by The Journey Fund, a pool of community-raised dollars that parents can draw from as long as funding is available. Every ticket purchased, every sponsor who stepped up, every business that partnered has poured into that fund and made a tangible difference.

As one committee member put it: “We’re all struggling on some level, but it’s a different feeling of hopelessness when you want help and need help but can’t access it.”

Voices from the committee

For those behind the scenes, this project has been nothing short of transformative.

Susie McCabe, a long-standing committee member, shared her reflections as this chapter closes.

“I am sad to see this chapter end,” she says. “The current economy makes it difficult to fundraise from people and companies that are financially strapped. It’s difficult for me to summarize how amazing this experience has been. Being a part of the committee has been one of the highlights. The committee has been a group of dedicated and driven people who were invested in making a difference for struggling parents.

“This is our last year. Our ask is that if you can come to the gala, please buy tickets. If you are a business owner in Kamloops and are interested in sponsoring The Journey Fund, contact us at [email protected]. Let's fill this fund. Parents can access therapy as long as there is money available.”

Words that stay with us

At the 2024 gala, Jesse’s speech reminded attendees why this event matters. She spoke of the need to look beyond surface-level challenges and see the heart of the issue: trauma carried through generations. Her words emphasized that when families are given the tools and space to heal, the ripple effects can transform not just their own lives but the community as a whole.

Those words will continue to echo into 2025, inspiring action even after the gala has ended.

A final call to action

This September marks the last chance to be part of this powerful movement. Ticket sales end Sept. 26 at midnight, and the committee hopes to see the community show up one last time with the same passion and generosity that has carried this event for four years.

To Kamloops, McCabe offers her gratitude.

“Thank you Kamloops for supporting this grassroots initiative,” she says. “Thank you for joining us on this ride. We appreciate we all have the same vision and want the same things: healthy families, healthy kids. Until next time, let’s keep up the momentum of this gala and support your neighbours, colleagues and friends.”

Closing the chapter, keeping the legacy

A Toast To You may be ending as an annual event, but its spirit and impact will live on in the families who found help, in the conversations it sparked about trauma and resilience, and in the community bonds it strengthened.

As the committee members raise their glasses one last time, the message is clear: We all have a role to play in breaking cycles, healing wounds and creating a healthier Kamloops for generations to come.

Tickets for A Toast To You can be found here.

