Trooper Scoopers taking mess out of pet ownership in Kamloops 

Photo: Contributed Trooper Scoopers Kamloops owner-operators Natalie and Sean Seller.

Kamloops pet owners can breathe a little easier—literally.

Trooper Scoopers, a professional pet waste removal service, has officially arrived in the city, bringing with it a simple solution to one of the least glamorous parts of dog ownership—picking up after your pup.

Trooper Scoopers has helped Kamloops residents enjoy cleaner yards and happier neighbourhoods—providing reliable, affordable service that keeps lawns clear and families free to enjoy their outdoor spaces without the mess.

What Trooper Scoopers does

The service is straightforward but invaluable. Trooper Scoopers comes to your property on a schedule that works for you—weekly, bi-weekly or through custom arrangements and clears away dog waste quickly and thoroughly. The collected waste is disposed of properly, leaving no trace behind.

Pricing for scooping starts at just $25 per week, making it an affordable option for busy households. For those managing multiple pets, large properties or just hectic schedules, the service is especially valuable.

Trooper Scoopers takes care of the dirty work so dog owners can focus on what they love most, spending quality time with their pets.

It’s not just about convenience. It’s also about health and safety. Pet waste left in yards is more than an eyesore, it can contain harmful bacteria and parasites that pose risks to both people and other animals.

Trooper Scoopers ensures that families, kids, and pets can enjoy their backyards without worry.

Fresh bins, Fresh start: Bin collection service

For as little as $40 a month, Trooper Scoopers bin collection service ensures your pet waste isn’t left festering in the garbage until the city’s next bi-weekly pickup.

Here’s how it works. Trooper Scoopers provides you with a designated bin exclusively for pet waste. On a set schedule, its team swings by, empties it and swaps it for a freshly sanitized replacement. The result? No lingering odours, no messy bins and no more holding your breath every time you open the garbage.

It’s the perfect solution for pet owners who don’t mind scooping but dread the aftermath. With both yard scooping and bin collection now available, Trooper Scoopers delivers a complete, end-to-end system for keeping your home and yard clean, sanitary, and ready to enjoy.

How it works

Getting started is easy. Customers simply contact Trooper Scoopers through its website, trooperscoopers.ca, choose the program that suits their needs and let the Trooper Scoopers team handle the rest.

On your scheduled day, a Trooper Scoopers team member arrives, clears your yard of waste and takes all the waste away to be disposed of correctly. All disposal is handled safely and responsibly, meaning you don’t even have to think about it.

Trooper Scoopers also offers one-time cleanups, perfect for spring thaw, post-winter yard preperation or if you’ve fallen behind and just need a reset.

Why Kamloops needs Trooper Scoopers

Kamloops is a community that loves its dogs. From daily walks along the Rivers Trail to weekends at the dog park, it’s clear pets are part of the lifestyle. But that love comes with responsibility and, sometimes, with busy schedules, waste cleanup gets pushed to the bottom of the to-do list.

Trooper Scoopers is stepping in to take that task off local owners’ plates. It’s a service built on reliability and respect—respect for pets, for families and for the community as a whole. Cleaner yards mean happier neighbours, healthier green spaces and fewer unpleasant surprises when you step outside.

Meet the owners: Natalie and Sean Seller

Trooper Scoopers Kamloops is proudly owned and operated by Natalie and Sean Seller, passionate pet lovers and active members of the community. Their vision is simple: to create cleaner, healthier, and happier spaces for families and their pets.

Guided by their mission to provide reliable, sanitary and eco-conscious pet waste removal services, Natalie and Sean are building Trooper Scoopers with care for both clients and the community at large.

Their goal is to give Kamloops residents more free time, less stress and the peace of mind that comes with knowing their yards and bins are cared for by professionals who truly care.

Get started today

Trooper Scoopers is now accepting new clients in Kamloops. Signing up is quick, service is dependable and the results are immediate. Cleaner yards, healthier pets and happier owners. What’s not to love?

To learn more about pricing, scheduling or to book your first service, visit trooperscoopers.ca.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.