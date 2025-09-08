Barn Bash Dinner & Dance to benefit Old Friends Canada Horse Rescue

Photo: Old Friends Canada The second annual Barn Bash Dinner & Dance will raise funds for horse care in the Okanagan.

Ally Macdonald is inviting the Okanagan to come out and have a fun time on her farm.

Macdonald is the executive director of Old Friends Canada Horse Rescue, which is found in Lake Country and will be hosting its second annual Barn Bash Dinner & Dance on Saturday, Sept. 20. Tickets are required for the big night.

The goal of the event is for everyone to have a great time, to learn more about the importance of horse rescues like Old Friends Canada and to raise funds for a worthy cause.

“As much as our business is very serious, this will be a fun, farm, cowgirl and cowboy kind of night out on the town,” Macdonald says. “Come and dance at the farm for the evening and bid on some silent auction items. We have some really awesome silent auction items.”

In addition to the silent auction prizes up for grabs, which include a pack trip to the mountains, custom cowgirl hats, leather goods and golf rounds, the night will feature music from The Carr Family Band, two-step dancing lessons, dinner and so much more.

This is Macdonald’s first year as Old Friends Canada’s executive director, and her mission is to spread the word about the non-profit. Too many horses end up in a pipeline that ultimately takes them to the slaughterhouse, and she wants to save as many of them as she can.

“If people don’t know, rescues aren’t just there to take horses,” Macdonald says. “They’re there to offer aid. If somebody’s having a difficult time and they are looking for some support, or if we have the ability to house the animal for them, I want them to know that there are resources out there to help them.”

It has been a tough year for Old Friends Canada, as founder Deborah Battrum has battled medical issues and Macdonald, who is Battrum’s niece, has been finding her footing in her new role.

Macdonald’s love for animals has always been strong, however, so saving as many horses, donkeys and mules as possible was never in question.

“We’re hoping to get people to come out and get to know us,” Macdonald says.

Old Friends Canada is always seeking volunteers who want to help take care of the animals. It represents a great opportunity for high school students who need volunteer hours in order to graduate.

“I don't care if they have horse experience or not,” she says. “I really like to teach people how to do things the right way, especially with horses, because it’s such a safety issue. I do a lot of educational days. The vet will come and do dental days, and I’ll have all my volunteers come and they can ask the vet questions and see him do their teeth. I have work days, where I do fence building and repairs and whatnot.

“I’m just trying to really make it a community oriented space. It is a private property, but I’ve made it a very public property.”

You don’t have to attend the event to get in on the silent auction, as it is already live on Facebook here.

To purchase tickets for the Barn Bash Dinner & Dance, visit the Old Friends Canada website here.

