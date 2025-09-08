BackBeat bringing best of The Beach Boys to Capitol Theatre this month

Contributed

George Penwarn is looking forward to getting back on stage in the Kootenays.

His band, BackBeat, is bringing its Let’s Go Surfin’! show to Nelson on Saturday, Sept. 20. The band will start belting out the best of The Beach Boys at 7:30 p.m. at Capitol Theatre, and attendees will be taken back in time simply by closing their eyes.

“We love Nelson. That’s a great little town,” says Penwarn, who was a founding member of BackBeat and plays the guitar. “The last time we were there the crowd was fantastic. And that’s a neat theatre, an intimate little theatre. We really enjoyed ourselves last time we were there. It’s always nice to get back to that part of British Columbia. We don’t get there too often, so it’s always nice to show up there again.”

Let’s Go Surfin’! will feature all of the hits of the iconic 1960s band that continues to tour today. BackBeat will deliver the full range of The Beach Boys hits with a lineup that includes Duncan Meiklejohn on guitar and keyboards, Kelt Eccleston on bass and Jon Baglo handling drums, keyboards, percussion and vocals—including the challenging Brian Wilson parts. Baglo even plays French horn, piano and drums during one of the songs.

Penwarn says the show is a faithful recreation of the band that defined California surf rock.

“It’s a great show,” Penwarn says. “I don’t say that lightly, because I’m probably my own worst critic. I’m very proud of this show, because it’s really authentic. The Beach Boys harmonies are difficult. And no matter how simple that music sounds to people sometimes, it is certainly not simple.

“Brian Wilson was a genius in the chords that he used, the chord progressions, the keys that he played in. It’s really, really beautiful music. When I listen to the harmonies, it sounds like he wrote the harmonies like it was a symphony, like they were symphonic parts.”

The show is backed by video production and a team of audio technicians to add to the nostalgia. A video screen behind the stage brings another layer of energy to the performance.

“It’s a fun show. You could say it’s fun, fun, fun,” Penwarn says. “All the Wilson brothers are gone now, so it’s nice to carry on that legacy. If you’re a fan of the Beach Boys, you will love this show.”

Get tickets to Let’s Go Surfin’! on the BackBeat website here.