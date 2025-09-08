BackBeat bringing Beach Boys show, Let's Go Surfin'!, to Penticton this month

Contributed

It will be a homecoming of sorts when BackBeat brings its Let’s Go Surfin’! show to Penticton later this month.

That’s because one of band members, guitarist and keyboard player Duncan Meiklejohn, hails from the Peach City. He and the rest of the band will belt out the best of The Beach Boys on Friday, Sept. 19, at Cleland Theatre in what promises to be a rockin’ good time.

“Duncan grew up there,” BackBeat founding member and guitarist George Penwarn says. “He has lots of friends who went to school there. He played with Matt Frenette from Loverboy. He and Matt and Paul Dean from Loverboy, they were in a band called The Great Canadian River Race, which was kind of stationed in Penticton and later on in Edmonton.

“There’s kind of a real connection there, because Mike Reno from Loverboy is from Penticton, too. Duncan knows him, of course, and we know each other. It’s like a homecoming for Duncan, and we love the Okanagan. It’s so beautiful.”

Let’s Go Surfin’! serves as a celebration of The Beach Boys, who came to define California surf rock. BackBeat has put in a tireless effort to match its sound to the original, so all you’ll have to do is close your eyes and be transported back in time.

“It’s a great show. I don’t say that lightly, because I’m probably my own worst critic,” Penwarn says. “I’m very proud of this show, because it’s really authentic. The Beach Boys harmonies are difficult. And no matter how simple that music sounds to people sometimes, it is certainly not simple.

“Brian Wilson was a genius in the chords that he used, the chord progressions, the keys that he played in. It’s really, really beautiful music. When I listen to the harmonies, it sounds like he wrote the harmonies like it was a symphony, like they were symphonic parts.”

Penwarn and Meiklejohn will be joined by Kelt Eccleston on bass and Jon Baglo on drums, keyboards, percussion and vocals, including the demanding Brian Wilson parts. Baglo also performs French horn, piano and drums within the set, rounding out a show that captures the spirit of the California legends.

The show promises all the hits and a few surprises, complete with video production and technical support. A large screen behind the band will add nostalgic visuals to the evening.

“It’s a fun show. You could say it’s fun, fun, fun,” Penwarn says. “All the Wilson brothers are gone now, so it’s nice to carry on that legacy. If you’re a fan of The Beach Boys, you will love this show.”

Tickets for Let’s Go Surfin’! can be found here.

Photo: BackBeat Entertainment Let's Go Surfin'! will take concertgoers back to a different time.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.