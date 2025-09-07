Bikes will be rolling at BMX Kamloops for several more weeks, offering family fun

Photo: BMX Kamloops BMX Kamloops offers great family fun and exercise.

Looking for a fun activity for the family this fall?

BMX Kamloops has the ideal option.

The club, which operates out of its BMX park on Ord Road in Kamloops, is inviting one and all to give the sport a try before the snow flies. The tracks will be open until mid-October, which means there is plenty of time for newcomers and long-time riders to rip around the park before the ski hills open.

New members are welcome to join the club, with practices on Monday night and racing on Thursday evenings. If you just want to give it a try with no strings attached, a rider’s first practice and race are free. Loaner bikes and helmets are available at the track, helping to lower barriers for new riders.

BMX Kamloops is pretty sure you’ll be hooked once you give it a try.

“It’s about more than just the laps around the track,” club member Krista Stoesz says. “It’s about kids learning confidence and resilience, teens building leadership skills, and families finding community.”

The club earlier this year constructed a strider track, which was built to accommodate the youngest of riders. It is located inside the regular track, and on it you will see riders as young as two years old on their balance bikes.

Photo: BMX Kamloops

BMX Kamloops really is great for the entire family. It’s a great and affordable way to stay active together and build relationships in the community.

“We like to encourage community building and athleticism,” says Stoesz, who rides with her 10-year-old son, seven-year-old daughter and her husband. “The club has about 120 members, some as young as two years of age and others up to adults in their 50s. But there is always room for more.”

Kamloops BMX holds free practices every Monday at 5:30 p.m. The registration period for Thursday night racing is 5:45-6:30 p.m., and the races begin shortly thereafter.

As a volunteer-run non-profit, the club relies on community sponsorship to thrive. Current projects include building a permanent shade structure over staging, replacing fencing, adding fresh paint, and improving security. These upgrades will help ensure the track remains a safe, well-maintained facility for years to come.

Local businesses and organizations interested in supporting the club are encouraged to reach out. Sponsorship inquiries can be directed to Stoesz at [email protected], and a full list of current sponsors can be found at kamloopsbmx.ca.

Follow the club’s Facebook and Instagram accounts or visit its website here to stay up to date on all things Kamloops BMX.

Photo: BMX Kamloops

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.