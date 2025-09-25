New barbershop aiming to be a community hub

Photo: Contributed Miss Fava, owner of Straight 8 Barbers.

Straight 8 Barbers' new Vernon barber shop is not just looking to be a place to get a great haircut, it plans to be a central part of the Vernon community too.

The city's newest, premier barbershop, scheduled to open Sept. 5 at 5145 26th Street, is bringing the tradition of a classic European barbershop to Vernon.

“We are an old-school, classic barbershop,” says owner Miss Fava.

A 30-year veteran of the business, who was trained in Italy, Fava already operates three barber shops in the Kamloops area and wants to bring the same high-quality, service and community-centred barbershop concept to the North Okanagan.

Photo: Contributed Sina Hajizadeh, manager of the new Straight 8 Barbers location in Vernon.

With expert barbers committed to precision and style, offering modern cuts tailored to its customers and their families, Straight 8 provides quality styling at competitive prices in a relaxed, classic, vintage-inspired manner in the heart of the city.

In addition, her barber shops are places where clients meet and talk.

“They are very social places,” she says. “We love to talk.”

As part of its Vernon grand opening, Straight 8 is offering 25% off all services during the month of September. It also offers free neck-line shaves with every visit, hot towels and shoulder massages.

In addition to haircuts for adult males, Straight 8 also offers haircuts for children and seniors and has a full line of salon services for women too.

“We are a full-service salon as well as a barbershop,” says Miss Fava.

With back-to-school, there’s no better time to check out Vernon’s newest barber shop and get the cut and style you and your children will love.

In addition to shop manager, her son-in-law Sina Hajizadeh, and it's team of barbers on hand to provide the top-of-the-line service Straight 8 is known for at its other locations, Miss Fava, plans to visit the Vernon store every month. Straight 8 is also currently hiring.

She says she'd like to see that the business she built over the last eight passed on to her family, as it has expanded into a family business. What she started is now being passed down to her daughter and son-in-law.

Straight 8’s Vernon location will be open Mondays to Fridays between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Sept 5.

So, if you're looking for an old-style barber and a great haircut, check out the new shop in Vernon, starting Sept. 5.

“Come for the cuts, stay for the community,” says Miss Fava. “We can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.