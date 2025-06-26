Kalamalka Eye Care holding grand opening and frame sale on Friday

Photo: Contributed Kalamalka Eye Care's grand opening and open house is on Friday (June 27).

Kalamalka Eye Care will hold its grand opening on Friday, and everyone in Vernon is invited to come and see what all the buzz is about.

The clinic, owned and operated by Dr. Tanner Udenberg, is located in a 1930 Art Deco house at 3107 27th St. in Vernon. Now fully renovated, the building combines modern eye care with architectural charm.

The doors will be open from 8:30 am. to 5:30 p.m. for members of the public, who are invited to come for a tour while enjoying refreshments and goodies. There will also be a major sale on frames, with up to 40% off top brands like Tom Ford, Oakley and Hugo Boss—not to mention 50% off Sensity photochromic transition lenses, which turn dark when you go outside. Even if you don’t have a current prescription, you are welcome to take advantage of the deals, as Kalamalka Eye Care will honour the sale price when you come back for an updated prescription.

Guests can explore cutting-edge diagnostic technology, including wide-angle Optomap and OCT imaging that often eliminates the need for dilation drops, and corneal topography used for custom contact lenses. The clinic also offers advanced dry eye treatments, including the newly added Jett Plasma Pen, which has already received rave reviews from patients.

One of the standout features of the clinic is its air-powered pneumatic elevator, designed to improve accessibility.

“Come check out the elevator,” Dr. Udenberg says. “We have a dry eye treatment room upstairs, and it’s working perfectly as intended, because we’ve had a few patients in their 90s with a walker or a cane, and this is exactly why we did this. Accessibility was the idea there.”

Dr. Udenberg’s commitment to community extends beyond eye care. A member of Kalamalka Rotary, he’s using the grand opening to support the Starfish Pack program, which helps address food insecurity among youth in the North Okanagan. Dr. Udenberg’s kids will host a lemonade stand on the front lawn, and anyone who buys a glass or donates money will get a chance to spin the prize wheel. Proceeds will help fund Starfish Pack meal bags for local families.

“That sense of community is important to me,” he says. “I grew up here. I have an identical twin brother, and we went to Kidston Elementary and Kal High School. I’ve seen probably 20 of my former teachers around town. They track you down. They remember the twins and come find you. We’ve even had a number come through the new office here already.”

Beach Radio will broadcast live on Friday, and visitors won’t want to miss the 1963 teal Ford Thunderbird parked on the lawn—a nod to Kalamalka Lake’s vibrant colour.

More information about Kalamalka Eye Care can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.