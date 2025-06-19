Totem Fitness in Kamloops now offers boxing to get athletes fit and in the ring

Photo: Contributed Totem Fitness is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

New boxing programs at Totem Fitness aim to put Kamloops on the map—and in the ring.

The locally owned gym, which offers 24/7 access, has officially launched its dedicated boxing program, offering everything from beginner-friendly sessions to elite performance training. Leading the way is veteran coach Geoff Grigg, the former head of the Interior Boxing Academy and longtime trainer of national and Olympic-level fighters. The program is designed to build skill, confidence and serious conditioning.

“Boxing is a passion of mine,” Totem Fitness owner T.J. Cardinal says. “Owning a chartered boxing gym is a solid notch in my belt. Coach Grigg is leading our top-notch programs with a fiery passion to put new fighters in the ring.”

Totem’s new boxing program includes age- and skill-specific training, as well as a Pulse & Power series built for hybrid athletes—fitness-focused individuals who want both technical ability and next-level cardio strength.

What really sets Totem Fitness apart, however, is its radically accessible approach to membership.

“Sign up online and walk right in with the touch of a button,” Cardinal says. “What other gym offers that? No contracts, no cancellation hoops, no surprise fees. Just real training in a no-pressure environment.”

Totem Fitness is open 24/7 and features brand new equipment and upscale amenities, and its full boxing area is stocked with Hayabusa gear. The gym will also serve as a local supplier of Hayabusa boxing equipment.

“We are putting Kamloops on the map as the boxing destination of B.C.,” Cardinal says. “We are slowly rolling with the playing field right now to establish long-term partnerships with (Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc) and the City of Kamloops to ensure the viability of our vision remains intact for future generations.

“Our motto stands for the roots of passion we have in boxing and in self as we learn and adapt, as well the power we need to unlock within as individuals—Deep roots, true power.”

