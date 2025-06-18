Rodeo fun, fireworks and affordable lakeside camping in Oroville, Washington

Photo: Veronica Skelton The Chesaw Rodeo

In light of current sentiments and the fluctuating Canadian dollar, many Canadians are re-evaluating cross-border travel.

However, for those seeking an affordable and memorable summer experience, Oroville, Washington, offers a compelling option. Just a short drive from the Okanagan, this small Washington State town provides a blend of natural beauty, community celebrations, and cost-effective camping.

And it plans to mark America’s national holiday, July Fourth, with plenty of fun.

Experience authentic Americana at the Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo

A short drive east of Oroville brings you to the quaint community of Chesaw, home to the 83rd annual Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo. This traditional, family-friendly event kicks off with a lively dance at the fire hall on July 3. On July Fourth, enjoy family games starting at 10 a.m., followed by a parade at 12:30 p.m.

The rodeo will starts at 1 p.m. and will feature events like bronc riding, calf roping, barrel racing and the entertaining children’s chicken scramble. With food vendors, craft booths, and the historic Chesaw Tavern nearby, it's an old school experience you won't want to miss.

"The Fourth of July Chesaw Rodeo is an old time, classic rodeo that our tiny town works hard to put on year after year,” says Brittany Jewett, Chesaw Rodeo committee member. “Our population goes from about 30 people to 3,000, and you just can't beat the entertainment that is offered here.”

Jewett says where else can you go for a $5 admission, that is fun for the entire family?

“Whether you simply want to spectate, or feel like trying your hand milking a wild cow, you're a kid who wants to chase some chickens or scare your parents and ride a calf, there's something for everybody.”

Photo: Contributed The Deep Bay Boom fireworks show over Osoyoos Lake.

Witness the Deep Bay Boom fireworks

As night falls on July Fourth, head to Deep Bay Park in Oroville for the spectacular Deep Bay Boom fireworks display. Set against the backdrop of Osoyoos Lake, this community-funded event will light up the sky with vibrant colours, reflecting beautifully on the water.

"Oroville has a long tradition of lighting up Osoyoos Lake with fireworks, and this year’s show promises to be the biggest and brightest yet," said Rocky DeVon, president of the Oroville, Washington Chamber of Commerce.

Families gather on the grassy shores, while boats dot the lake for a unique viewing experience. The fireworks are visible from various vantage points, including the local campground, making it a convenient and memorable way to conclude your day.

Affordable fun camping

Speaking of camping, there’s affordable camping at Osoyoos Lake Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Nestled along the southern shores of Osoyoos Lake, Osoyoos Lake Veteran’s Memorial Park in Oroville spans 47 acres of sandy beaches, green lawns, and shaded areas. The park offers various camping options:

•Primitive sites: $18 USD/night

•Standard sites (no hookups): $28 USD/night

•Utility sites (electric and water): $35 USD/night

With the current exchange rate ($1 USD = $1.36 CAD), camping at Osoyoos Lake Veteran’s Memorial Park works out to roughly $24 to $48 CAD per night. That means Canadian campers can stretch their dollar further while enjoying a scenic lakeside getaway.

Explore More: History, golf and outdoor trails

If you’re staying for the weekend, Oroville offers plenty of ways to enrich your getaway beyond the campground.

Step back in time with a visit to the Molson Museum and Ghost Town, just a 20-minute drive northeast of town. This fascinating open-air museum features preserved frontier buildings, antique tools and old farming equipment that showcase life in the Okanogan Highlands in the early 1900s. It’s an ideal family stop that’s both educational and photograph-worthy.

Photo: Contributed Fourth of July fun in Oroville, Washington.

Outdoor fun

Prefer something a bit more active? The Oroville Golf Club, a quiet dual tee public course just minutes from the lake, offers affordable green fees and stunning views of the surrounding hills. The course is relaxed, uncrowded, and beginner-friendly—perfect for a casual round before dinner by the fire.

For outdoor enthusiasts, Oroville is a gateway to hiking and biking adventures:

• Similkameen Trail: This scenic riverside path follows the former railway line from Oroville west toward Nighthawk, hugging the Similkameen River. It's popular with walkers, cyclists, and nature photographers. Smooth grades and river views make it great for all skill levels.

• Pacific Northwest Trail (PNWT): Oroville is a the halfway point on the 1,200-mile PNWT that stretches from Glacier National Park in Montana to the Pacific Ocean in Washington. Even if you're not hiking the full trail, local segments near Oroville offer rewarding day hikes through forests, foothills and wildflower meadows.

• Road cycling routes: Oroville is a hidden gem for road cyclists, offering scenic routes for all skill levels. Riders can begin at the Oroville Depot Museum, which features a convenient bike repair station, and head out on quiet, picturesque roads.

Popular options include the challenging Highlands Route toward Molson Ghost Town, the scenic Chesaw Loop through peaceful countryside, and the gentle Similkameen Trail Extension with river views.

With minimal traffic and beautiful terrain, Oroville is an ideal spot for a two-wheeled adventure.

Several forest service roads and backcountry tracks are popular among mountain bikers. The mix of elevation, quiet terrain, and big views make it a hidden gem for those looking to ride beyond crowded urban trail networks.For more information visit orovillewachamber.com.

