How Waldorf education is leading a vital movement, right in Vernon

In an age where glowing screens are the ever-present backdrop of modern life, more and more parents are asking: What is all this screen time really costing our children?

Studies continue to confirm what many families already feel in their hearts—that excessive screen exposure is linked to rising anxiety, reduced attention spans, diminished creativity and weakened social skills in children. What was once considered harmless entertainment has evolved into a daily presence that is quietly, but profoundly, reshaping childhood.

But amid this growing concern, one educational movement has stood firm in its commitment to protect the innocence and wholeness of childhood: Waldorf education.

For over a century, Waldorf schools worldwide have prioritized imagination, human connection and learning that engages the whole child—head, heart and hands. In Vernon, Okanagan Waldorf School has been a beacon of this philosophy for the past 19 years. While society has become increasingly screen-saturated, this small but mighty school has held steadfast in offering children something far more powerful than a glowing device: a real, lived childhood.

At Okanagan Waldorf School, screens have no place in the classroom. Instead, children are immersed in a world of storytelling, movement, music, handwork, outdoor exploration and deep human connection. The day’s rhythm fosters security, imagination and joy, while also supporting vital neurological development that screen-based activities can hinder.

This intentional media-free approach doesn’t reject technology outright, but it does assert that childhood is sacred and that there is a time and place for digital tools. In the early and middle years, Waldorf educators and families work together to build a strong foundation rooted in play, nature, relationships and purposeful work. These are the experiences that truly nourish a child’s inner life—and they are increasingly rare in the modern world.

As parents wake up to the hidden costs of screens, many are seeking something different—something real. Okanagan Waldorf School offers that difference. For nearly two decades, it has provided a sanctuary for children to grow at a human pace, surrounded by wonder, rhythm and meaningful connection.

So when we ask, What are screens stealing from our children?—the answer is clear: presence, creativity and the rich tapestry of real-world learning. The better question might be: What can we give them instead?

And for many families in the North Okanagan, the answer lies just down the road.

