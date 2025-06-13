Good Lemonade Day on Saturday will raise funds for JoeAnna's House

Photo: Contributed Good Lemonade Day returns this Saturday.

Families across B.C. are getting ready to squeeze some joy and generosity into their summer plans as the fourth annual Good Lemonade Day returns on Saturday (June 14).

The family-friendly fundraiser encourages children to host lemonade stands in their neighbourhoods, with 100% of proceeds going to support JoeAnna’s House, a home-away-from-home for families travelling to Kelowna General Hospital for medical care.

Launched in 2022 by a group of Kelowna volunteers, the event has grown to include nearly 80 stands each year, raising more than $60,000 to date. Last year alone, $26,720 was raised through community stands and events hosted at Prestige Hotels and Resorts properties across the province. That includes Harbourfront Resort Salmon Arm, which has a full day of activities planned.

Visitors can tour the newly renovated resort, win prizes, try some tasty food samples and also enjoy specials in the restaurant. Not only that, but the resort is also offering 20% off in both the spa and salon retail stores.

Thanks to sponsorship from Laing Roofing, which covers all hard costs across the province, every dollar raised goes directly to JoeAnna’s House.

“Good Lemonade Day has been a community event that we look forward to participating in every year,” Laing Roofing director of human resources Katie Maier says. “We believe in giving back to the community we’ve worked with for 38 years and love the idea of connecting kids to philanthropy and doing good for others in a real and tangible way.

“It’s a win-win event that is a ton of fun with great people for a great cause.”

For Salmon Arm mom Kayla Vannieuwenhuizen, who has five children, the cause hits close to home. When her daughter Hattie was born prematurely in 2021, the family relied on JoeAnna’s House during a difficult time.

“Participating in this event allows us to give back to a place that played such a big role in our journey to where we all are today,” Vannieuwenhuizen says. “I love being able to share this experience with Hattie. It’s a wonderful way for her to learn about kindness, community and the power of helping others.

“Our hope is that she continues this lemonade stand for decades and having started so young, that it teaches her and our other children who help that they can make a real difference, no matter how young they are.”

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, with lemonade stands popping up in driveways, parks and at each Prestige Hotels and Resorts location. Many hotel sites will also feature bake sales, car washes and silent auctions. Leading up to the event, paper lemons will be sold and displayed in hotel lobbies to help boost fundraising.

To register or to learn more about Good Lemonade Day, visit its website here.

More information about JoeAnna’s House is available on its website here.

