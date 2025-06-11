New system for selling homes introduced in the Okanagan

Photo: Contributed Realtor Kim Heizmann

Okanagan realtor Kim Heizmann, team lead of The Heizmann Group, believes transparency and trust in real estate transactions is important and feels she has found a new way to support that.

Final Offer is a system that lets those interested in buying a property that is listed with her team, get real time notifications if there is an offer that’s submitted and, in some cases, even the amount of the offer.

“Transparency is very important in real estate, says Heizmann, a veteran realtor based in Vernon and Kelowna who is a past president of the Association of Interior Realtors, (formerly the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board) and the current chair-elect of the B.C. Real Estate Association. “Transparency helps build trust.”

The Final Offer system originated in the US and then came to Canada starting in Ontario and Alberta a few years ago – and now its in B.C. Heizmann is one of the first B.C. realtors to use it and says she hopes other agents will join too as it can help buyers and sellers of homes by providing more information. Final Offer is a modern offer management platform that enhances transparency while keeping realtors at the centre of the process, whereas Open Offers, a previously used program, functioned as an auction platform focused mainly on price.

For sellers using Final Offer, it helps more potential buyers become aware of a property and gives the seller a chance to attract more offers for the property they are selling. For buyers, it not only keeps them informed about a property with the real time notifications of an offer being submitted, it also gives them the opportunity to make an offer rather than see a listing they have been watching online disappear and find out it’s sold.

If the seller and buyer agree, the offer price can be made public and then other potential buyers will know how much they will have to pay to buy the property.

When dealing with a multiple offer situation “All realtors get the same questions from their clients if they win,” says Heizmann. “How much was the second highest offer and how much was I over.”

She says with Final Offer, buyers are kept informed and that helps build trust in the real estate system.

For those who sign up for alerts, a text will be sent to them in real time when an offer is made on a property they are interested in. That gives them an opportunity to also submit an offer. Depending on the choice of the seller and buyer of that offer, the text will simply say an offer has been made or it will include the amount of the offer.

Heizmann emphasized that the Final Offer platform is designed to support, not sideline, the role of realtors. In fact, buyers must identify and register with their chosen realtor in order to participate and the buyers information is not shared with the sellers or the sellers agent. This ensures that their agent remains directly involved in the process and has full access to the flow of information throughout the transaction.

She said the Final Offer program has proven popular in Ontario and is growing in popularity in Alberta. With just herself and another realtor in Vancouver currently being the only ones using the program in B.C., it is in its infancy here but Heizmann said she feels it shows great promise for helping increase transparency in real estate transactions and encourages other agents to ask her about how to get notifications or use the program.

While realtors can sign up to be part of the program, members of the public can also sign up to be informed when they see a property they are interested in.

There is a cost for the listing agent to be part of the program but there is no cost for potential buyers or their agents.

“I’m always trying to find supportive ways to help my clients to have a better experience,” says Heizmann. “And Im really excited about this one”

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.