KamloopsBMX track popular with riders of all ages

Photo: Kamloops BMX The Kamloops BMX track is popular with bike riders.

The mission is simple for the folks at Kamloops BMX — create a fun environment for people of all ages who share a love for riding bikes.

It’s not just kids who are riding on the popular BMX track on Ord Road in Kamloops these days.

According to club member Krista Stoesz, parents are also taking to two wheels and joining their kids, making BMX a sport that is a fun and healthy recreation for the whole family.

Forty years after starting, Kamloops BMX has created an inclusive and accessible club and a track that is open to riders of all ages and skill levels.

Photo: Kamloop BMX Facebook The Kamloops BMX track is good for riders of all ages and skill levels.

“We like to encourage community building and athleticism,” says Krista, who rides with her 10-year-old son, seven-year-old daughter and her husband.

"The club has about 120 members, some as young as two years of age and others up to adults in their 50s. But there is always room for more," says Krista, adding the club is actively recruiting new members.

Run totally by volunteers, the club has proved popular with the public and is coming off a very busy May. Krista says the more members it can attract, the more volunteers can pitch in and help.

“The sport of BMX does not run without volunteers,” she says.

Kamloops BMX holds free practices every Monday at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays are for racing with registration between 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and racing after that.

Race days usually include 15 groups of riders, or motos, and each moto has between three and eight riders in it. Riders are grouped by age and skill level.

Krista says she and her husband got involved as riders after her family started cycling together during the Covid pandemic. As one of the few recreational activities open to them during the pandemic, cycling brought the family together.

They did not realize Kamloops had a BMX track open to all until they came across it one day and the kids were excited to try it.

“Now the whole family rides,” says Krista.

The club also recently built a special new smaller track for younger children— a track within the existing BMX track. It is primarily aimed at riders younger than five years of age. The new smaller track has also been very well received and is helping younger kids get involved.

If you are interested in more information about Kamloops BMX, visit Kamloopsbmx.ca.

Membership in the club costs $80 per year per person but there is a discount for members of the same family after an initial membership has been bought.