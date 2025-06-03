Bigger space, same local taste: Yankee Flats Meats expands in Vernon

Photo: Contributed Yankee Flats Meats has a new home in Vernon.

A popular Vernon butcher and farm shop has outgrown its original space and moved into a new, expanded location in downtown Vernon to better serve their mission of connecting customers to high-quality, locally raised and ethically sourced food.

Yankee Flats Meats officially opened its new Vernon farm shop last week at 2901 32nd Ave., which is just across the street from its original location. The move marks a significant expansion for the business, which has been growing steadily since opening its first storefront just over a year ago.

“The response from the community has been nothing short of incredible,” Yankee Flats co-owner Lydia McKnight says. “Thanks to the overwhelming local support, we’ve outgrown our space and are thrilled to be moving into a new, larger retail shop.”

Lydia and her husband, Scott, are two of six owners in the family business, which includes Stuart and Teresa McKnight, and James and Chelsea from Keenan Family Farms.

The new location allows Yankee Flats to offer more selection, a strong focus on local food and—something many of their frequent customers will appreciate—designated store parking.

This week, after last week’s grand opening festivities, the shop is continuing to celebrate with a barbecue meat pack giveaway and a sale of 15% off all of its free-range beef ribs.

The new home boasts more fridge and freezer space, allowing Yankee Flats Meats to expand its offerings. A major highlight is a new partnership with Fisherman’s Market, known across B.C. for traceable, sustainably harvested seafood. Customers can now find a premium selection of haddock, halibut, sockeye salmon, scallops, crab cakes and more, bringing a taste of the coast to the Okanagan.

The shop has also continued to deepen its commitment to ethical sourcing by partnering with numerous local family farms like Coldstream Ranch, Westwold View Farms and Keenan Family Farms, all which provide ethically raised, free-range and pasture-raised meats. Alongside its signature meats, the expanded store includes a wider range of grocery items, from fresh local produce to sauces and pantry staples.

“We can’t wait to welcome you into the new space,” McKnight says. “Whether you’re coming for steak, spinach or scallops, we look forward to connecting with you, making sure you leave with a basket full of local goodness and a happy heart.”

More information about Yankee Flats Meats’ story can be found on its website here.

