Well+Able Integrated Health opens doors in Kamloops, offering manual therapy and more

Photo: Contributed Marcy and Mike Reoch

What started as a family dream in 2012 has grown into a brand-new wellness clinic focused on one thing: helping people live with less pain and more possibility.

Well+Able Integrated Health, founded by long-time registered massage therapists Mike and Marcy Reoch, has officially opened its new doors in downtown Kamloops at 103-153 Seymour St. The clinic offers manual therapy and personalized care for people struggling with chronic pain, injuries, stress and more.

“We actually started planning our own clinic back in 2012,” Mike says. “At the time, we were living in Ladner and wanted to create a space where we could work together and support our community.”

Adds Marcy: “I was on maternity leave with our second child. And I didn’t want to return to my old clinic. So we decided: Why not build something better?”

Although their first attempt at a stand-alone clinic in Ladner was outbid by a doctor’s office, they pivoted and continued to grow within multidisciplinary teams, gaining valuable experience that shaped what Well+Able would become.

Filling a vital gap in Kamloops care

After relocating to Kamloops in 2022, the Reochs joined the team at Change Your Pain Kamloops. When the clinic’s founder, Melissa West, decided to downsize in 2024, Mike and Marcy stepped up to open their own space.

“We knew it was time,” Mike says. “There’s a real need in Kamloops for support with pain—especially from injuries, car accidents and everyday life. There just aren’t enough options for people living with ongoing pain, and we wanted to help change that.”

Supporting those who need it most

At Well+Able, the Reochs work with a wide range of patients, but each has a special area of focus.

“Marcy has a real affinity for working moms and health care workers,” Mike says. “They’re often overworked and in pain. Marcy’s calm, supportive care helps them feel seen and safe.”

Mike focuses on chronic pain and nerve-related issues, drawing from years of training in modern pain science and neurocentric care. He now teaches other manual therapists across Canada and Europe.

“It’s not just about treating symptoms,” he says. “It’s about understanding what’s going on in the body—and helping people reclaim their lives.”

Why the Well+Able name?

“We wanted something uplifting,” Marcy says. “Something that reminds people there’s hope—even after years of living with pain.”

For the Reochs, Well+Able represents a belief that people can feel well, able and empowered again—physically and emotionally.

A new space—built by hand, designed for care

Their new location at 103-153 Seymour St. was intentionally designed to reflect that vision.

“This space was purpose-built to make people feel safe and looked after,” Marcy says. “We wanted it to feel clean, cozy and modern.”

Adds Mike: “And we actually built it ourselves. Drywall, paint, floors … everything. It’s been a true labour of love.”

Care that feels like a breath of fresh air

“Relaxed—that’s what people tell us when they walk in,” Marcy says.

The clinic’s vibe is welcoming, unhurried and calm—grounded in the belief that people heal best when they feel safe and supported.

Looking ahead

The Reochs hope to grow their team soon.

“We want people to get the care they need without waiting weeks for an appointment,” Marcy says. “So we’re looking to bring on a few more like-minded practitioners.”

Booking an appointment

Getting started is easy.

“Our online booking system is simple to use,” Mike says. “Just choose a day and time that works for you—and please make sure to fill out the forms so we can tailor your care right from the beginning.”

To learn more or book an appointment, visit the Well+Able website here.

You can also book directly here.

