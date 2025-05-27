CARE Expo in Vernon celebrates student and community climate action

Photo: Contributed Hillview Elementary students captured images on Earth Day that will be displayed in the Hillview Hall of Hope photo gallery at the CARE Expo May 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Vernon Curling Club.

Hundreds of students from across the Okanagan are set to showcase their passion, innovation and ideas for tackling climate change.

The fourth annual Climate Action Ripple Effect—or CARE—Expo will be held on Thursday (May 29) at Vernon Curling Club from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Community members are encouraged to turn out and get inspired.

“This is truly a celebration of students and community climate action,” CARE program director and Fresh Outlook Foundation Jo de Vries says. “To be successful, climate action has to be a community effort, and what the expo showcases is that we’re well on our way to building that community effort.

“So what people will see is a display of student and community, passion, innovation and collaboration.”

Thursday’s event will feature more than 150 displays about climate-focused projects, 130 of which were done by Grade 7-12 students in both Vernon and Lumby, and for the first time this year in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country. There will be another 25 community booths from local governments and businesses offering resources and promoting products and services that support local climate solutions.

Thanks to Central Okanagan student involvement, this year’s CARE Expo involved 784 students and 35 teachers from 12 schools, along with more than 100 community mentors who supported students with experience, expertise and local connections in the climate action community. Not all will be present on Thursday, but their messages will be seen and heard.

“Climate change produces climate anxiety, and youth are most at risk,” de Vries says. “So what CARE does is it informs them about climate change while building their confidence and sense of agency for how they can contribute to climate action.

“Guests will be overwhelmed by the energy in the room of these students who are really excited to share their ideas and the ways they have used their own personal talents, skills and passions to build potential solutions. Budding scientists, engineers, farmers, artists, policy writers and lobbyists are getting a head start on being informed, inspired and engaged citizens.”

All initiatives align with either the City of Vernon or the City of Kelowna’s climate action plans and reflect the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals program.

One of last year’s standout initiatives, Transit 4 Teens, was led by Clarence Fulton Secondary students Haylee Andal and Jade Ha, and helped earn endorsement from the Union of B.C. Municipalities for province-wide free public transit for youth under 18. UBCM is now taking that recommendation to the provincial government.

Among the many unique creations this year is the Hall of Hope Project, where 118 Grade 6 and 7 students from Hillview Elementary hit the streets of Vernon with cameras in hand on Earth Day. Their photographs, which capture what climate action means to them, will be on display Thursday.

Another highlight is the CARE Bags initiative, where 33 teams will be evaluated by more than 40 local judges from all sectors for CARE Community Impact Awards. Selected projects will receive cash prizes to support the implementation of their projects in local communities.

Guests can also expect live music from the Alexis Park Church choir, eco-friendly door prizes, a wide array of student art and food trucks serving up local fare.

More information about the fourth annual CARE Expo can be found on its website here.

Photo: Contributed Climate action efforts, such as this creek restoration project, can support urban community planning objectives. This will be part of the Hillview Hall of Hope photo gallery on Thursday.

