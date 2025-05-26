The Tile Guy Flooring and Renovations expands in Lake Country

Photo: Contributed The Tile Guy Flooring and Renovations has moved into a larger new showroom in Lake Country.

The Tile Guy Flooring and Renovations in Lake Country is expanding.

The company, whose main store has been located in Vernon since 2014, opened its first Lake Country location in 2021. It is now moving to a larger showroom just a few doors from the original Lake Country store to serve its customers even better.

The new 3,000-square-foot location at 4-10058 Highway 97 (right beside the Dairy Queen in Lake Country) will offer customers an even larger selection of quality flooring and materials, including many exclusive products.

To celebrate the grand opening today (May 26), the public is invited to drop by and join the celebration, enjoying exclusive grand opening discounts, beautiful tile inspiration and a chance to win big, including a $5,000 home renovation and a two-night getaway at Sparkling Hill Resort in the store's week-long draw.

Customers will get a chance to win when they scan a QR code to enter the draw and another chance when they visit the new Lake Country showroom. There will be bonus chances for bringing your scanned flyer into the showroom and for donating non-perishable food items (up to five) that will benefit the Lake Country Food Bank.

“Our Lake Country customers have been very good to us and we want to give back,” says Locke, noting the company not only supports the food bank but other organizations in the community, including youth sports through its Red Diamond Community Sponsorship Project.

Photo: Contributed At the new showroom, customers can see how tiling will look on the wall, such as this full size shower enclosure.

In addition to the draw, there will also be a prize wheel to spin at the grand opening and exclusive in-store discounts all week long.

Offering a full array of products, including tiles, vinyl plank, laminate, carpet, wall paneling, grout and glues for the do-it-yourselfer, the business can also tackle all manner of flooring jobs and also handles big and small renovation projects.

Its highly-trained and knowledgeable renovation team can tackle projects from start to finish or just the aspects of the work homeowners may need assistance with or do not want to do themselves.

“When they are done, that’s when we come in,” said Erik Locke, a veteran tile setter with years of experience in the industry. He opened the Vernon showroom in 2014.

The renovation team can tackle full and partial renovation jobs, tailoring its services to the needs of the customer and The Tile Guy also offers full financing on flooring and renovation projects for up to $100,000.

“Customer service is really important to us,” says Melissa Locke. “So we are super flexible.”

The new showroom has been set up with all customers in mind. There is a DIY section and the opportunity for customers to shop remotely. It offers the opportunity to see products as they would appear in a home, not just on the pages of a brochure.

The company also partners with designers that the company works with to allow the designers to host clients at the store after hours when it is more convenient for the clients.

So, if you have a flooring job to do or a renovation, drop by the new Tile Guy Flooring and Renovations showroom Lake Country and talk to the local flooring experts. You will be glad you did.

You can contact The Tile Guy Flooring and Renovations here or call (250) 766-0299.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.