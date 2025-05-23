RISE Gymnastics Academy inviting community to open house this weekend

Photo: Brett Wharton, Unsplash RISE Gymnastics Academy offers programs galore.

A new gymnastics academy in Vernon is inviting the community to explore its space, try out equipment and learn more about its programs during an open house on Saturday.

RISE Gymnastics Academy, located at 10-3201 45 Ave., will open its doors to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering activities, games and live gymnastics performances for the whole family. The Kamui Japanese Curry food truck will be on location, there will be baked goods for sale, and you can grab a burger by donation, with proceeds going toward tuition support for families in need.

Owner Alice Docksteader says the event is a chance for people of all ages and skill levels to experience what RISE is all about.

RISE is a place for everyone, whether they are looking to enjoy gymnastics recreationally or whether they are looking to pursue a career in gymnastics and compete nationally or internationally.

“The idea of RISE started with a group of parents who were passionate about gymnastics for their kids and who felt that we could offer something to the community that was different than what was currently being offered,” RISE owner Alice Docksteader says. “We wanted it to be somewhere that’s positive and welcoming, and a place where anyone can enjoy gymnastics.

“We’re looking to provide a higher level of structured training for everyone and to provide a positive and welcoming space where athletes, coaches and parents all thrive and feel like they’re at home.”

Photo: Contributed RISE Gymnastics Academy is located at 10-3201 45 Ave. in Vernon.

The academy’s mission starts at the top, where Docksteader has instilled the mantra that RISE promotes wellness from the inside out thanks to a focus on the company pillars and acronym for its name: respect, integrity, strength and excellence. That filters down to a team of highly skilled coaches that was brought in not only to teach, but to inspire as well.

Docksteader is hoping to fuel the love of gymnastics within the community, tailoring each individual athlete’s training to their goals.

Since officially opening in April, the academy has launched a variety of programs catering to all ages and goals, from toddlers to seniors. RISE offers artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, ninja-style training, and a new cheerleading program for youth ages eight to 18. Summer training for cheer begins in June, with competitive and recreational options starting in September.

The academy also offers dedicated drop-in times for teens, while adults can take part in an hour-and-a-half fitness class that incorporates gymnastics equipment and skill development. Docksteader says the adult gymnastics classes have garnered plenty of interest.

Registration is already open for summer camps, which will give youngsters the opportunity to try everything—rhythmic, artistic and acrobatic gymnastics, ninja, dance and cheerleading—to see what interests them most.

The academy is also a great place to hold a birthday party.

The open house will feature rhythmic and artistic gymnastics performances at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., giving visitors a glimpse into the creativity and athleticism of the sport.

Docksteader says RISE is for everyone, and she hopes to see a wide range of community members on Saturday.

“It’s just what they are looking to achieve,” she says. “Whether they want to be competitive or recreational, or whether they’re an adult who never tried gymnastics as a child, they can come in, and we offer an array of programs for everyone.”

More information about RISE Gymnastics Academy can be found on its website here.

