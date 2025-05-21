CSN Frank's Autobody enjoying expanded space in new Vernon home

Photo: CSN Frank's The new shop is much bigger and has plenty of parking.

Founded by Frank Kawaguchi in 1970, acquired by the Brunelle family in 2007 and then purchased by Lift Auto Group in 2018, CSN Frank’s Autobody has been providing high-quality repair services and exceptional customer care to the Vernon area and its surroundings for over 50 years.

In January 2025, CSN Frank’s closed its location on Kalamalka Lake Road and relocated to a newly constructed, purpose-built facility at 6235 Hwy 97. This modern, fully equipped shop offers all the latest amenities while continuing to deliver the friendly, exceptional service that has always defined the business.

Photo: CSN Frank's The new location has been open since January.

“Our old place had grown substantially over the years, and we were maxed out in capacity,” body shop location manager Matt Brunelle says. “With the area becoming incredibly busy, we decided it was time to provide our customers, and team, with a new building.”

Lift Auto Group, which purchased the business in 2018, has equipped the new location with state-of-the-art technology, including a new paint booth, double prep deck area, hoists and Car-O-Liner frame machines with a 3D measuring system.

For the first time in a long time, ample parking is also available, making access more convenient for customers.

“It’s a much better and much easier location to get into,” Brunelle says.

Already recognized as a certified repair facility with accreditations from manufacturers such as Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, KIA, Nissan, and FCA, CSN Frank’s continues to invest in additional certifications and advanced equipment, underscoring the expertise and commitment of its team.

Brunelle, raised in Vernon and with two decades of experience at Frank’s, emphasizes the importance of customer care.

“We really strive on customer service,” Brunelle says. “That’s where we put a lot of our focus.”

CSN Frank’s is equipped to handle everything from minor scratches to major collision damage for all makes and models, with all work backed by a national lifetime warranty on repairs. Book an appointment or get more information on CSN Frank’s by visiting its website here.

Photo: CSN Frank's The new shop has all the bells and whistles.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.