BackBeat will bring best of The Beach Boys to Let's Go Surfin'! in Oliver

Concert-goers will be able to close their eyes, listen to the notes floating through the air and transport back to the 1960s later this month in Oliver.

BackBeat will hit the stage at Venables Theatre on Saturday, May 31, to perform its Let’s Go Surfin’! show, which serves as a celebration of The Beach Boys. Those who attend should be prepared to go back in time, according to BackBeat founding member and guitarist George Penwarn.

“The last gig we played, I had one guy came up to me and say, ‘You know, I closed my eyes four or five times during that show, and I could have sworn The Beach Boys were on stage.’ That makes me feel very good, because it's really an homage, a celebration,” Penwarn says.

“I don’t even like to say we’re a tribute band, because that’s not really what we are. We’re not trying to pretend we’re the Beach Boys. We’re paying homage. We’re celebrating the music. We’re celebrating the times. That synergy really grabs people and takes them back to that time when they were young and driving their cars. We used to call it draggin’ the gut. You’d be in your car driving down the street to the A&W, listening to your AM radio, and the Beach Boys would be on.”

BackBeat Entertainment previously toured a broader 60s tribute show called Cavalcade of Stars, covering legends like The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and The Monkees. But it was the Beach Boys material that stuck.

“We really enjoyed the music of The Beach Boys that we were playing,” Penwarn says. “And we felt that we played it really, really well.”

Let’s Go Surfin’! will feature all of the hits of the iconic 1960s band that continues to tour today. Penwarn will be joined on stage by Okanagan native Duncan Meiklejohn on guitar and keyboards, Kelt Eccleston on bass and Jon Baglo handling drums, keyboards, percussion and vocals—including the challenging Brian Wilson parts. Baglo even plays French horn, piano and drums during one of the songs.

The concert is supported by a video producer and two audio technicians to ensure the highest level of authenticity. There will be a video screen behind the stage that will add another level of nostalgia to the evening.

“You can almost smell the sixties,” Penwarn says. “You can smell the beach, you know?”

The group’s founder also wants concert-goers to know there will be no funny business when they play Good Vibrations, I Get Around and Wouldn’t It Be Nice.

“We always say that we’re playing people’s memories,” Penwarn says. “There’s no extended lead breaks or virtuoso guitar playing. That’s not what it’s all about.

“We try not to mess with people’s memories. They hear the music the way they want it played, the way it was played, and the way they might have played it live on stage.”

Tickets and more information about Let’s Go Surfin’! can be found here.

Photo: Contributed Close your eyes and be transported back in time.

