Simon's Coins in Vernon buys coins, medals, jewelry, gold and silver

Photo: Contributed Simon Dufresne of Simon's Coins in Vernon.

When it comes to selling coins, jewelry, old military medals, gold and silver in Vernon, Simon’s Coins is the place to go.

With its experienced staff, reputation and lengthy history in the community, the company prides itself on providing service tailored to its customers, including fair and honest valuations, comprehensive and full-service appraisals for estates, court-orders and insurance needs, same-day cash for gold, silver and jewelry and assistance for customers looking to to sell coin and medal collections.

“We get our customers the best price we possibly can,” says Simon Dufresne, whose father, Denis, started the business in 1999 and operated it until 2019 as a buying and retail business.

Photo: Contributed Simon's Coins is located at 201-2808 48th Avenue in Vernon.

He wanted his son to take over but Simon had other ideas and instead became an accomplished and acclaimed chef, who worked in kitchens in the Okanagan and represented Canada at international culinary competitions nationally, winning awards.

But he returned to the business six years later when he took Simon's Coins—which his father named after him when it started and re-opened it at its current location in Vernon in January.

With a small but experienced staff that includes both his mother, another employee, as well as his father who is "always around for advice", Simon’s Coins has become the premier destination of those looking to sell gold and silver in the Okanagan. Simon’s father Denis has 50 years of experience and extraordinary knowledge of coins, gold, silver, old military medals, jewelry and banknotes.

Simon himself now has more than a decade of experience in the bullion industry and grew up watching his dad run the business.

“I have been around this since I could walk,” he says, fondly remembering watching his dad sort through coins while, as a small child, he played with some of them, fascinated by the shiny ones.

At Simon’s Coins, customers can feel assured they are getting the best price for their coins, medals, jewelry gold and silver they want to sell.

In addition to buying, Simon’s Coins also sells gold and silver bullion (depending on the market). While coin collecting is not as popular as it once was, the price of gold has continued to climb. It fluctuates much more than silver but the price of both has been on the rise, with gold currently selling for around $4,500 per ounce, up $1,200 per ounce over the last year.

Dufrense is a proud member of the Vernon Lions Club and Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

With all valuables stored off-site, Simon’s Coins is conveniently located at 201-2808 48th Avenue in Vernon and is open Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment.

Dufrense can also be contacted by phone at 778-538-1522 or by email at [email protected].

For more information, go the simonscoins.ca.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.