BC-born pizzeria Red Tomato Pies opens new franchise in Vernon

Photo: Red Tomato Pies

A B.C. favourite is bringing its bold flavours and creative pizzas to the North Okanagan.

Red Tomato Pies celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Vernon on Tuesday. The new pizzeria offers plenty of parking at 3002 41st Ave., just off Highway 97, and a menu designed to impress.

Known for its inventive approach to pizza-making, Red Tomato Pies has built a devoted following since first opening in Williams Lake in 2010. The franchise has become one of B.C.’s most celebrated pizza spots thanks to its handcrafted dough, house-made sauces and generous toppings using local ingredients.

Dustin Vasil is one of the Vernon franchise co-owners, and he spent plenty of time scarfing down Red Tomato Pies when he worked in the Williams Lake region. He knows how good the pizza is and how much Vernonites will enjoy it.

“It’s a product that speaks for itself that we really, really believe in,” Vasil says. “We’ve loved this pizza well before we started a franchise ourselves.”

Among the menu highlights is the Aloha Deluxe—a fresh spin on the classic Hawaiian. The pizza features juicy pineapple, smoky bacon, sweet onions, crisp green peppers, savoury ham and melted mozzarella, all layered over a handmade crust and topped with Red Tomato’s signature in-house Red Sauce. The menu caters to every taste, offering crust options from traditional pan and thin to cornmeal and pan-fried thin, as well as gluten-free and vegan-friendly alternatives.

“It’s the fact that it’s all made in house—the sauces, the dough … everything,” Vasil says. “Nothing’s trucked in. That really makes it stand out. I would also say the variety. The menu has lots of different options and is very creative.”

Red Tomato Pies has earned accolades across the province, including being named Saputo Canada’s Favourite Pizzeria in both 2013 and 2014. Its success is rooted in a commitment to quality, local ingredients and a customer-first approach that keeps people coming back for more.

The Vernon location is ready to welcome new fans and longtime lovers of the brand alike. With its convenient downtown location and a menu that has something for everyone, it’s the perfect time to discover what makes Red Tomato Pies a slice above the rest.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.