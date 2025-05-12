Your perfect weekend getaway to the Comox Valley

Photo: Experience Comox Valley Enjoying the calm waters and coastal beauty of Comox Valley.

We’re right in the sweet spot … that time of year when the days stretch a little longer, the cherry blossoms have had their moment, the sun is finally outshining the rain. It’s arguably the best time to steal a weekend away, and there’s no better place to do it this spring than the Comox Valley.

Tucked along Vancouver Island’s eastern coast, this outdoor paradise combines mountains, ocean and local culture without the crowds. Add a top-tier food scene, and you’ve got the perfect weekend getaway.

Day One: Travel, trail and taste

There’s no better way to begin your getaway the Comox Valley way than by immersing yourself in nature.

Start your morning at Seal Bay Nature Park, a local gem, where spring brings birdsong and cedar scents. Enjoy trails like the 3.4 kilometre Seal Flipper Loop, offering forest views and waterfront panoramas. You might even spot seals in the surf, a reminder that the ocean is always nearby.

Treat your taste buds at the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market in Courtenay on Saturdays. Get there early, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to enjoy first dibs on farm-fresh produce, handcrafted cheeses and baked goods, perfect for snacking or putting together a picnic packed with local flavour.

When golden hour arrives, grab a table at Dockside Comox, a sea-to-table spot at the Comox Marina and sister to the beloved Blackfin Pub. Enjoy shareable plates and fresh seafood with stunning views of Comox Harbour and the distant Beaufort Mountains. Set in a fertile coastal valley, the Comox Valley thrives with local seafood, produce and a vibrant craft food and drink scene. You can learn more about the region’s food and drink offerings here.

Day Two: Paddle, play and peruse

No visit to the Comox Valley is complete without some time spent on the water. Grab a kayak or stand-up paddleboard and set off into the calm morning sea. Whether you’re gliding along the shoreline or venturing into hidden coves, there’s something magical about seeing the valley from sea level, especially when shorebirds make an appearance. From guided, multi-day experiences to leisurely mornings on the water, several local operators offer rentals and guided expeditions for every type of adventure.

Once you’re back on dry land, wander the Comox Valley Marina to soak in the easygoing rhythm of coastal life. Fishing boats and sailboats bob side by side and the pace feels slower, calmer and refreshingly different from city life.

Of course, the Comox Valley isn’t all salt spray and hiking boots; it’s also rich with creativity and community. Spend your afternoon wandering through downtown Courtenay or Comox, where the local arts scene shines.

I-Hos Gallery showcases First Nations culture with traditional and contemporary art near the K’omoks Big House. At Artwrx Studio Gallery, watch local artists create in a working studio and gallery. From cozy studios to craft markets and galleries, there’s always something new. Families can also explore the Courtenay & District Museum to see B.C.’s official Elasmosaur fossil.

In a tranquil region, a spa visit is a must. Island Sauna offers a wood-fired mobile sauna and cold plunge, while Flow State Float & Wholeness provides ultimate relaxation in a sensory deprivation ocean float room.

Your spring adventure awaits

By the end of your 48 hours, you’ll understand why the Comox Valley is made for spring getaways. It’s a place where fast thrills and slow chills go hand in hand. Whether hiking trails, paddling the shoreline or enjoying a farm-to-table feast, there’s plenty to enjoy not only this spring, but all year round.

And getting there is easy: Take a BC Ferries route direct from Powell River to Comox, or from Metro Vancouver to Nanaimo, followed by a scenic one-hour drive. Alternatively, fly into Comox Valley Airport with year-round direct flights from Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary and Edmonton.

Ready to start planning your spring escape? Explore Experience Comox Valley’s spring travel guide for more inspiration.

