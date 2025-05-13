Shuswap Cardiac Society's Tee Off For Health Hearth fundraiser coming up in June

Photo: Contributed The Shuswap Cardiac Society's Tee Off For Health Hearth fundraiser is scheduled to go June 20.

The Shuswap Cardiac Society is inviting residents and businesses from across the region to grab their clubs and join the Tee Off for Heart Health fundraising golf tournament—an event supporting the delivery and expansion of vital cardiac rehabilitation programs offered in the Shuswap.

The Tee Off for Heart Health golf tournament will be held at the Salmon Arm Golf Club Heritage Course followed by a full dinner reception at the clubhouse Make sure to join the fun on June 20. Tee off will be at 3 p.m.

"Cardiac rehab saves lives—it's that simple," says Jeramie Auchterlonie, program lead for the Shuswap Cardiac Society.

"In smaller communities like ours, these services are often overlooked, but the need is just as great. We have patients from across the Shuswap, from Chase to Sicamous, who are at risk of heart disease and struggling to access care that’s readily available in larger centres like Kelowna."

Heart disease remains the second leading cause of death in Canada. In rural areas like the Shuswap, where the median age is over 50, and the population has higher rates of sedentary lifestyle, hypertension and diabetes, the need for localized, community-based cardiac rehabilitation is critical.

The society’s current program reached full capacity just weeks after it opened, a clear sign of demand.

Despite the overwhelming need, Interior Health has not extended funding for cardiac programs outside major urban centres, leaving rural non-profit organizations like the Shuswap Cardiac Society to fill the gap alone.

“Until we receive sustainable funding, community events like this golf tournament mean the world to us,” said Auchterlonie. “Everyone who comes out is not only going to have a blast on the greens, they’re also playing a direct role in saving lives and keeping the heart of our community beating strong.”

The funds raised from the tournament will help keep the existing program running and support its much-needed expansion.

The Shuswap Cardiac Society is a non-profit organization, offering cardiac rehabilitation in the Shuswap region. It started in November 2024 and since then has served 70 people in the Shuswap area, spanning from Chase to Revelstoke to Armstrong, with heart-related health issues.

According to the society, the number of individuals in need of cardiac rehabilitation continues to grow at a rapid pace. In the society's first five months, it expanded its operations to double the capacity due to demand.

To register for the tournament, click on this link. For sponsorship opportunities, click here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.