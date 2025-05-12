Kids Creative Therapy in Kamloops helps children with autism thrive this summer

Photo: Wonderlane Take steps to ensure a fun summer of travel.

For many families, summer holidays bring the promise of sunshine, adventure and a break from routine. But for families of children with autism, the summer months can also pose unique challenges. Without the consistent structure of the school year, children may struggle with changes in routine, sensory overload during outings or difficulty adjusting to new environments.

At Kids Creative Therapy in Kamloops, the experienced pediatric therapy team understands these challenges and is here to help families make the most of the summer months. With immediate availability, occupational therapists and support staff are ready to partner with families to create personalized summer plans that promote engagement, joy and meaningful connection.

Why summer planning matters

Children with autism often thrive on predictability and routine. When school ends, the sudden lack of structure can lead to increased anxiety, behavioural challenges or emotional dysregulation. Proactive planning helps establish new routines, manage expectations and reduce stress for both children and caregivers.

Practical summer planning tips

1. Create a visual schedule

Using pictures or symbols, outline each day’s activities. Visual schedules provide clarity and can help children prepare for transitions and manage uncertainty.

2. Plan for sensory-friendly outings

Consider quieter times for parks, museums or public pools. Bring comfort items like headphones or weighted vests and avoid over-scheduling to prevent sensory overload.

3. Incorporate interests into activities

Many children with autism have strong passions. Build activities around these interests—whether it’s trains, animals, water play or art—so engagement remains high and enjoyable.

4. Include daily movement and regulation time

Regular physical activity and calming activities like deep breathing, swings or water play can help maintain sensory regulation and focus.

5. Prepare for travel with social stories

If a vacation or road trip is planned, prepare your child with a personalized social story that walks through each part of the journey in a calm, reassuring way.

Support is just a call away

Kids Creative Therapy supports children and families through every season. The Kamloops-based team can work with you to:

• develop personalized summer routines

• address self-regulation, communication, or motor skill goals

• offer parent coaching to manage new challenges

• provide ongoing therapy throughout the summer to maintain progress

The clinic is known for its welcoming, child-centred environment, and appointments are available immediately to ensure your child is supported right when it’s needed most.

Every child deserves a summer filled with learning, laughter and support. If you’re looking for guidance or hands-on help to prepare your child with autism for the summer holidays, Kids Creative Therapy is here for you.

To book a consultation or learn more about its services, visit the Kids Creative Therapy website here or call 236-422-4778.

