UBC Sauder receives TD Ready Challenge grant to grow Indigenous entrepreneurship program

Photo: TD Bank TD Ready Challenge grants $1 million to UBC Sauder to expand a program supporting Indigenous entrepreneurs and economies.

Creating real, lasting social change requires more than intention; it demands investment in programs that equip change makers with the tools to lead.

That’s exactly what the TD Ready Challenge aims to do through its available $1 million grants: support organizations that are tackling barriers head on and helping to build communities where everyone has the chance to succeed.

One of the latest recipients of a TD Ready Challenge grant is the UBC Sauder School of Business, which has been awarded a $1 million grant to expand its Ch’nook Management Program (CMP). With this funding, the Vancouver-based school will be able to provide more Indigenous entrepreneurs and small business owners with the skills, resources and networks to build thriving, community-led businesses. The initiative with UBC marks a meaningful step toward economic reconciliation and reinforces the importance of Indigenous self-determination in shaping Canada’s business landscape.

Empowering entrepreneurs through education

Formerly known as the Aboriginal Management Program, the CMP equips Indigenous business leaders with practical skills, culturally aligned business education and tailored mentorship. The program has been a foundational part of UBC Sauder’s commitment to Indigenous economic development since 2007, with 287 alumni from 146 Indigenous communities across Canada.

With this latest funding from TD, the CMP is poised to support roughly 150 participants each year, expecting to reach 450 over three years.

Photo: TD Bank The CMP program helped Craig Settee build his business skills, form meaningful connections and confidently pursue his entrepreneurial goals while supporting his young family.

“The Ch’nook Management Program provided an opportunity to forge relationships, develop my business acumen and create a business plan. As a new dad, the full financial support from donors was greatly appreciated and made the program more accessible for me to attend,” says Craig Settee, an alumnus of the program from the Fish River Cree Nation and project co-ordinator at the First Nations Health Authority. “The mix of virtual learning and two weeks of in-person classes enabled relationships to develop and created an atmosphere of humour, curiosity and training to strengthen our business planning skills. To me, this exemplifies the importance of this program: to create spaces, relationships and Indigenous businesses to develop and flourish.”

A step toward economic reconciliation

The latest TD Ready Challenge prioritized programs focused on supporting underserved entrepreneurs with the goal of cultivating a more inclusive and supportive entrepreneurial landscape. For UBC Sauder, the funding will play a key role in supporting the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) by rebuilding Indigenous economies through education.

“We are deeply grateful to receive this grant, which will help strengthen and revitalize Indigenous economies through the Ch’nook Management Program at the UBC Sauder School of Business,” says Dennis Thomas-Whonoak, executive director of Indigenous business initiatives and engagements at UBC Sauder. “It is inspiring to see organizations like TD demonstrate a genuine commitment to Indigenous entrepreneurs and small businesses. A thriving Indigenous economy is essential to reconciliation, and this grant empowers us to take meaningful action in fostering the next generation of Indigenous business leaders.”

Closing the gap for Indigenous entrepreneurs

Indigenous business owners continue to face distinct challenges, ranging from limited access to capital and mentorship, to the absence of culturally inclusive learning environments. The CMP addresses these needs through a blend of business fundamentals and Indigenous perspectives, delivered in a hybrid format that combines online accessibility with in-person relationship building.

Key components of the program include:

• Business education rooted in Indigenous knowledge and culture

• Mentorship and networking opportunities with peers and professionals

• Flexible delivery that supports learners in remote regions

• Practical experience via capstone projects presented to industry leaders

Building the future with support from TD

“When small businesses thrive, communities thrive,” says Alicia Rose, associate vice president of social impact and strategy at TD. “They are the backbone of our economy, generating jobs, fostering entrepreneurship, spurring innovation and enhancing business diversity. They can empower communities and are an important aspect of our collective success. Through the TD Ready Challenge, we’re proud to support UBC Sauder’s work to help break down barriers and assist Indigenous businesses with the resources and support they need to thrive.”

Each year, the TD Ready Challenge invites organizations across Canada and the U.S. to submit solutions aligned with one or more of the pillars of the TD Ready Commitment, the bank’s corporate citizenship platform: financial security, vibrant planet, connected communities and better health. Past challenges have focused on solutions related to affordable housing, education gaps and equitable health outcomes.

To learn more about the TD Ready Challenge and see the full list of the latest recipients, visit td.com/ca/en/about-td/ready-commitment/funding/the-ready-challenge.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.