Kerber family opens Jan-Pro commercial cleaning location in Salmon Arm

Photo: Contributed Stephanie and Rylan Kerber

Rylan Kerber spent the last eight years in law enforcement, but there were two things on his long-term to-do list.

He wanted to move back to his birthplace of Salmon Arm, and he wanted to co-own a business with his wife, Stephanie.

Throw in his penchant for always wanting to keep things clean, and a new life was launched in the Shuswap. Rylan and Stephanie are the owners of Jan-Pro’s Salmon Arm location, bringing Canada’s top-rated commercial cleaning services to the heart of the Shuswap region.

After doing some research, the Kerbers identified a clear need for high-quality commercial cleaning in the region. That led them to Jan-Pro, Canada’s No. 1 commercial cleaning franchise for 15 consecutive years.

“They are just above and beyond,” Rylan says. “The standards and everything that they have are just something that I wanted to stand behind.”

Jan-Pro offers tailored cleaning services to businesses of all sizes across the Shuswap, from Sorrento to Enderby. The Kerbers and their team provide comprehensive, sustainable cleaning backed by Jan-Pro’s proprietary processes, certified training and 96% customer satisfaction rate.

“One thing that really separates us from our competitors is that we use a backpack vacuum with a four filtration system,” Rylan says. “Most of our competitors are still using a broom, which puts particles back into the air. Our backpacks prevent 99.9 percent of those particles from being airborne.

“We also have our green products, which are safe for the environment and workspaces. We tie that together with a microfibre cloth, and those are engineered essentially to collect all dust, debris and moisture.”

Jan-Pro is a Canadian-owned company, and every certified franchise owner goes through a rigorous training and certification process to meet the brand’s industry-leading standards.

“Nothing’s clean until our processes say it’s clean,” Rylan says. “Any business that feels like they need a safe and clean workspace, we can definitely provide that for them. If any business is not happy with what their cleaning is, we are the next level and can provide a Jan-Pro signature clean.”

In addition to helping local businesses shine, the Kerbers are also creating jobs in the Shuswap region. Interviews for new team members are happening this week, and anyone interested in joining Jan-Pro’s Salmon Arm operation is encouraged to reach out.

To learn more about Jan-Pro’s services or to inquire about employment, visit Jan-Pro Shuswap on Facebook or Instagram, email [email protected], call 250-463-4500 or visit the website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.