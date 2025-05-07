Kamloops BMX Park is now open and inviting all riders to race

Photo: Contributed Kamloops BMX Park is open for the season.

The starting gate has dropped on the season at Kamloops BMX Park.

Riders of all ages have been flying around the track at 1550 Ord Rd. for the last couple of weeks. Some of them are gearing up for a big competition in a couple of weeks, while others are simply getting out and having some fun.

New to the park this year is a strider track, which was built last month to accommodate the youngest of riders.

“The idea behind it was to help the development of our younger riders,” Kamloops BMX Park president Josh Stoesz says. “We have riders as young as two on balance bikes who are developing their bike skills, and we’ve built this smaller track with features for them to enjoy and learn to race on. When they’re ready, they’ll move up to the big track.”

Photo: Contributed Kids of all ages love racing their BMX bikes.

The season is already picking up speed, with the park preparing to host a Provincial Championship Race Series qualifier event May 24. It’s part of a four-race weekend when Kamloops club riders will also compete in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton.

Those who would like to give BMX a try are invited to practise and to compete in their first race for free. Practices are held every Monday, and race nights, which cost $7 and include three races, are Thursdays. Riders are grouped primarily by age level and then by skill.

“We have riders racing balance bikes, usually up to age five, and then they’ll move up to pedal and full track,” Stoesz says. “And then we have riders up to 55 years old racing this year.

“The sport is for anybody who wants to get out there, pedal hard and have fun.”

It is also great for bringing the community together, Stoesz says.

“This is a one hundred per cent, volunteer-operated club," he says. "We maintain the facility, we organize the races, we work the concession and registration, and we get out there and race, too.”

Kamloops BMX Park has a 12-member, volunteer board of directors and is always seeking help from member families.

"I have so much fun. It's exciting," Stoesz says. "I get to race other dads in Kamloops, and we've developed really great friendships in the club. We compete against each other, but we also work hard together to make the club run smoothly."

Everyone is invited to take part in practice on Mondays and the exciting races on Thursday nights. Follow the club's Facebook and Instagram accounts or visit its website here to stay up to date on all things Kamloops BMX.

Photo: Contributed There is plenty of fun to be had at Kamloops BMX Park.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.