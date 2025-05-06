The Vaults Vernon to hold open house for one special space that remains

Photo: Contributed The Vaults Vernon is holding an open house on Saturday.

Right now it’s a blank canvas.

Pretty soon, however, it could be full of boats or cars or RVs or pinball machines or art that represents your personality to a T.

There is one unit remaining at The Vaults Vernon, and the public is invited to come take a look during an open house later this week. Those who are interested in purchasing the premium storage space can check it out on Saturday (May 10) between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. It should be noted the open house is for the unit only—not the entire complex.

Photo: Contributed The Vaults is perfect for cars, boats and RVs.

“It’s a fair sized unit,” The Vaults vice-president James Murray says. “It’s just shy of 2,900 square feet, and that includes the mezzanine. So it’s good if you have a nice car collection or RVs or boats. It’s just a perfect configuration.”

The Vaults is not just a premium storage space. It’s a private sanctuary designed for owners who want more than just square footage. Whether you’re looking for a secure place to park your collector cars or a quiet, personalized retreat, The Vaults offers a space that is functional, secure and completely customizable. From bold themes to refined workspaces, the only limit is your imagination.

Security is top of mind at The Vaults as well. With full, concrete perimeter construction and frosted security glass at the main entrance, your space—and your identity—remain discreet and protected at all times.

The Vaults Vernon is conveniently located near the corner of 45th Avenue and 34th Street, which means it is right next to Highway 97. You can easily get your car, boat or RV out of the unit and onto the highway in mere minutes.

The final unit up for sale is a corner unit and has a large window near the ceiling, which allows plenty of light during the day and offers a view from the mezzanine level.

What the lucky new owner does with the rest of the space is up to them. It could be a place for expensive toys, a quiet work space, a hangout area with friends, or a spot to simply get away.

“What’s quite cool is some of the themes that people put into their space that they could never do in their home,” Murray says.

More information about The Vaults can be found on its website here.

Photo: Contributed You can let your personality show in your unit at The Vaults.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.