Long-time Salmon Arm advisor joins new firm but has not left town

After more than 15 years in the financial services industry, Amanda Moga is opening a new chapter in her career—but is remaining in Salmon Arm.

The longtime Salmon Arm resident and well-known financial advisor has joined Miller Wealth, a growing financial firm founded in Kamloops in 2012. Moga will now be working out of Miller Wealth’s brand-new office in Salmon Arm and is welcoming both former and new clients to connect with her there.

“I am so unbelievably excited to have this opportunity,” she says. “The place is stunning, and I can’t wait to start transitioning my clients. I am so passionate about my job, and my clients will see that.”

Moga has called Salmon Arm home for 25 years and has been in the financial business since 2008. Her education spans investments, account types, tax strategies, insurance, estate planning and more. With four children between the ages of eight and 16, she also understands the realities of family budgeting, planning for education and saving for the future.

“My clients are well taken care of,” Moga says. “I make sure to check in with my clients every six to 12 months or whenever needed.”

Miller Wealth was founded by certified financial planner Andy Miller, who brings 27 years of experience in wealth management. With a focus on honest and dignified service, Miller launched the firm in Kamloops to provide trusted advice and build a team of professionals committed to helping clients reach their financial goals. Since then, the firm has expanded to include locations in Kelowna and now Salmon Arm.

Moga’s addition to the team brings a deeply rooted understanding of the Salmon Arm community and a reputation for attentive, personalized service. Her decision to join Miller Wealth reflects her commitment to providing clients with more choice, flexibility and support at every stage of life.

“I’ve always taken pride in being someone my clients can rely on,” Moga says. “Being part of Miller Wealth is going to help me continue doing just that—with even more resources behind me.”

Moga is now booking appointments at her new Miller Wealth office in Salmon Arm.

More information about Miller Wealth can be found on its website here, and you can book a meeting with Moga by sending an email to [email protected].

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.