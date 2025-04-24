Penticton Golf & Country Club at heart of happenings in South Okanagan city

Photo: Contributed Penticton Golf & Country Club is a huge part of the community.

Not many businesses can say they were founded more than 100 years ago and are still going strong today.

Penticton Golf and Country Club, however, is part of that select group. From its early days, when golf was identified as a way to draw Lower Mainland tourists to the South Okanagan via the railway, the club has remained a local cornerstone for sport, recreation and charitable giving.

General manager Guy Dow says the club’s commitment to the region goes beyond the fairways and greens.

“We definitely feel and are part of the community just through the numerous charity events that have taken place and still do take place at the golf club,” Dow says. “I don’t even know how much money has been raised over the years. but it’s in the millions. We donate to other local charities for their fundraising and are always part of dry grad. We’re one hundred percent behind junior golf, always hosting the high school events or the zone two junior tour or zone championships. That’s a big part of us. We’re always trying to be part of the community and always trying to support in any way we can.”

Like Penticton Golf and Country Club, Parkers Chrysler Dodge Jeep is another shining example of a business that is a huge community supporter. Parkers is honouring a South Okanagan business each month, and Penticton Golf and Country Club is the latest to find itself in the spotlight.

Parkers Chrysler Dodge Jeep, which will be celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, is famous for its community service, which in the past has included fundraising for Pathways, an addiction resource centre that has since closed in Penticton, and most recently partnering with South Okanagan Women in Need Society to help families over the holidays.

“Like Parkers, we try to be a part of the community as much as we can,” Dow says.

While the club has a strong and loyal membership, it’s also open to the public. Penticton’s long golf season—one of the longest in B.C. outside the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island—makes it an attractive destination for visiting players and tourists alike.

“Obviously we have a strong membership here, but realizing that tourism is a huge thing in Penticton, we’re open to non-members joining us here at the club, whether they’re local or travelling from outside the South Okanagan,” Dow says.

The club employs more than 85 staff, including part-time workers, throughout the year—many of whom have been with the organization long-term. It also hosts a wide range of outside events, from conventions to corporate tournaments, playing a key role in local hospitality and tourism.

Golfers can unwind after their rounds at The Blue Heron restaurant, which is located in the clubhouse. With all-day breakfast, hearty dinners and light snacks, the menu is extensive and pairs well with Okanagan wines or a pint of local craft beer.

If you are thinking of becoming a member, planning a group event or simply want to play 18 holes, visit the Penticton Golf and Country Club website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.