Kalamalka Eye Care treats all patients like family, can be found in charming location

Photo: Contributed

When Dr. Tanner Udenberg thought about a name for his new optometry clinic, so many parts of his life pointed in one direction.

For starters, he grew up in Vernon and attended Kidston Elementary School and Kalamalka Secondary. Next, his favourite place on earth is Kalamalka Lake. Finally, the connection between Kalamalka Lake and what he does for a living sealed the deal.

“They call it a marl lake,” Dr. Udenberg says. “When the temperature rises in the summer, the calcium and limestone, it crystallizes and refracts the light, and it changes from that navy blue into teal. It means ‘lake of many colours,’ and it’s an optical lake.

"I also went to Kal High School, so it was too perfect. We’re going to run with that as the clinic name, because that’s what I do. I refract light.”

And with that, Kalamalka Eye Care was born.

Dr. Udenberg brings more than a decade of experience to the new clinic at 3107 27 St. in Vernon. It doesn’t feel like a clinic at all, though, as it is located in an art deco house that was built in 1930. It gives off a warm, welcoming vibe that contradicts your typical clinical setting.

Dr. Udenberg’s wife, Renee, painted murals throughout the home and designed the business logo. The home also boasts a glass elevator that allows clients to get to the second floor with ease. Video of the elevator went viral and has garnered more than 1.6 million views on TikTok and 1.35 million on Facebook.

Adding even more charm to Kalamalka Eye Care is the 1963 Ford Thunderbird Dr. Udenberg purchased from one of his friends. Its colour bears a striking resemblance to Kalamalka Lake’s, and it’s an attention getter for anyone driving past. So is the clinic’s chimney, which is painted like an eye chart to spell out his Dr. Udebnerg’s last name.

The atmosphere, the elevator, the car and the chimney are all nice touches, but they are not what gives Dr. Udenberg the most pride when it comes to Kalamalka Eye Care. It’s the service he provides and the way in which he does so that he values most. It is a philosophy rooted in kindness.

“Our motto at the clinic—and the staff laughed the first time I said it—is: Every patient’s your grandmother,” Udenberg says. “If that means helping someone out to their car, that’s what we do.

“Patient care is first and foremost. Yes, we’re in the eye exam world, but really what we’re in is patient care and patient relations and taking care of people. I get a lot of personal satisfaction if you can solve someone’s vision problem or when a kid sees clearly for the first time. You put those glasses on them, and you see them light up. It’s a pretty rewarding endeavour when you get those moments.”

Kalamalka Eye Care is a full-scope clinic that combines advanced technology with that warm, patient-first atmosphere. If offers comprehensive eye exams for all ages, including specialized services such as myopia control for children with rapidly changing prescriptions. The clinic also has advanced equipment like OPTOMAP imaging for detailed retinal scans and offers the whole range of optometry needs: contacts, glasses, sunglasses and specialty lenses.

“We have good, quality, affordable options for people, and we also have the latest, most advanced lens technology,” he says. “We have everything from bread-and-butter basics to Tom Ford, Ray-Bans and Oakleys.”

Dr. Udenberg also holds a degree in pharmacology, giving him valuable insight into how medications and health conditions affect eye health. He frequently consults with local physicians if an eye exam reveals signs of cardiovascular, thyroid or neurological issues.

Kalamalka Eye Care is accepting new patients to go along with the current ones, including teachers and administrators from his elementary and high schools who remember Dr. Udenberg and his identical twin brother, Tyler, from their days roaming the halls.

It's recommended to get an eye exam annually for children and seniors and every two years for adults.

To book your appointment online now, visit the Kalamalka Eye Care website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.