Trail Tire Kamloops has new name, same great service and more buying power

Photo: Contributed The team at Trail Tire Kamloops remains as solid as ever.

Trail Tire Kamloops may have a new name, but the same trusted team is still behind the wheel.

Dan Cecchini, who co-owns the Kamloops tire and auto shop with his wife, Sheena, says the business recently rebranded from Reach Tire and Auto Kamloops to Trail Tire to better reflect their growing vision and connection to a wider network. While the name has changed, the shop remains locally owned and operated, with the same staff and commitment to dependable service.

“We’ve undergone a rebranding that's basically better to reflect our vision, values and service,” Dan Cecchini says. “While our look might be new and rebranded, everything is under the same ownership. We’re still locally owned and operated. We’re still the same employees and everyone who works here. So we’re still the same shop. We’ve just rebranded to Trail Tire Kamloops.”

The Cecchinis have deep roots in the Kamloops community. Sheena is a lifelong local, while Dan has called the city home for 25 years and is a Thompson Rivers University alum. Together, they’ve operated the Kamloops location since 2021 and remain committed to the community that helped build their success.

“We proudly support Kamloops Minor Hockey Association, Kamloops Youth Soccer, the (TRU) WolfPack,” Cecchini says. “We’re embedded in the community.”

With 70 independently owned Trail Tire locations across Western Canada, the rebrand gives Kamloops customers access to a broader network of service and support—without sacrificing local ownership or integrity.

“We have access to a lot more tires, so we have better brand selection and better buying power, which can result in better pricing for the customer,” Cecchini says. “If you ever had an issue in Edmonton, for example, you could get the same service from a Trail Tire there and they’d help us out with warranty details as well. Because we work under the same brand but independently, it allows us to provide the same service in multiple cities.”

Trail Tire Kamloops continues to offer full-service automotive repair, fleet servicing and its standout mobile tire changeover program—allowing customers to have tires changed at home or work.

“It’s a big convenience for a lot of people,” Cecchini says. “It could be busy employees. It could be fleets. It could be busy moms. That ability to have a tire shop basically come to your front door and change over your tires is something that nobody else does.”

Cecchini has worked in the tire industry for over two decades and says the shop’s long-standing location off McGill Road near TRU hasn’t changed—just the sign on the building.

“Changing our name to Trail Tire doesn’t mean we’ve become a corporate structure,” he says. “That’s actually an avenue for us to be able to give better service to our customers now that we have a better network to pull from.”

To book your seasonal tire changeover or explore all available services, visit the Trail Tire Kamloops website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.